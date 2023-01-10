How did the 6-year-old Virginia student obtain the gun? Officer shares details of Abby Zwerner shooting

On Friday, January 6, Virginia elementary school teacher Abby Zwerner was critically injured after she was shot by a six-year-old student.

As per CNN, the incident occurred at Richneck Elementary school in Newport News city. At approximately 2 pm, after a brief dispute, Abby Zwerner reportedly attempted to confiscate a 9 mm Taurus handgun from one of her six-year-old male students.

The student, in his attempts to resist, subsequently shot Zwerner in her upper chest and hand. Investigators have deemed the shooting intentional.

Mike Sington @MikeSington This is Abby Zwerner, 25-years-old from Williamsburg, Virginia, the first grade teacher shot by a 6-year-old student in her classroom. She remains in critical condition. Parent Sebastian Gonzalez-Hernandez says Zwerner “screamed at her kids to run away” after the student shot her This is Abby Zwerner, 25-years-old from Williamsburg, Virginia, the first grade teacher shot by a 6-year-old student in her classroom. She remains in critical condition. Parent Sebastian Gonzalez-Hernandez says Zwerner “screamed at her kids to run away” after the student shot her https://t.co/FmwuithDNw

According to the New York Post, the student had found the pistol at home before stashing it in his backpack and taking it to school. As per the Guardian, Newport News authorities determined that the firearm was a legally purchased weapon belonging to the six-year-old mother.

BBC reported that the child involved in the shooting is currently under police custody. Authorities have not disclosed whether or not his mother will face legal consequences.

The Abby Zwerner shooting sparks outrage among officials

The shooting has once more provoked debates about gun laws in America. Officials have argued that due to lax firearm restrictions, incidents such as the Abby Zwerner shooting are inevitable.

Karla Hernández @KarlaforFlorida #AbbyZwerner #NFL Teachers are #heroes too. Let’s rally around Ms. Abby Zwerner just as we did for #DamarHamlin The fact that this teacher was shot by a 6-year-old in school should perplex us all and lead to real resolutions to this national epidemic on #GunViolence Teachers are #heroes too. Let’s rally around Ms. Abby Zwerner just as we did for #DamarHamlin The fact that this teacher was shot by a 6-year-old in school should perplex us all and lead to real resolutions to this national epidemic on #GunViolence #AbbyZwerner #NFL https://t.co/E7ASTKDVrj

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said the incident should be considered a 'red flag' for the country.

In an official press release, he stated:

"I do think that after this event, there is going to be a nationwide discussion on how these sorts of things can be prevented."

In an interview with the Guardian, Daniel Webster, a professor and gun violence expert at John Hopkins University, said that shootings perpetrated by children are not isolated incidents.

Webster said:

“A six-year-old gaining access to a loaded gun and shooting him/herself or someone else, sadly, is not so rare."

K-12 School Shooting Database @K12ssdb Abby Zwerner's first question in the hospital was "how are my students" after the shooting at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, VA. Abby Zwerner's first question in the hospital was "how are my students" after the shooting at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, VA. https://t.co/zR0XJBoC8H

School Superintendent George Parker also said that the horrific shooting has only served to introduce the pupils to the endemic gun violence that can be seen across the country.

Parker said:

“Our students got a lesson in gun violence, and what guns can do to disrupt, not only an educational environment, but also a family, a community.”

According to USA Today, the six-year-old shooter's mother has been held accountable for the assault. The publication reported that under Virginia Law, neglecting to secure a loaded gun from the access of children could lead to up to one year in prison, as well as a fine of $2500.

Josh Breslow @JoshBreslowTV



Newport News, Va. Police Chief Steve Drew updates condition of Abby Zwerner, 25-year-old teacher he says was shot in chest by 6-year-old student in class on Friday, as she was teaching. “She asked me, first question, ‘Do you know how my students are?’”Newport News, Va. Police Chief Steve Drew updates condition of Abby Zwerner, 25-year-old teacher he says was shot in chest by 6-year-old student in class on Friday, as she was teaching. @livenowfox “She asked me, first question, ‘Do you know how my students are?’”Newport News, Va. Police Chief Steve Drew updates condition of Abby Zwerner, 25-year-old teacher he says was shot in chest by 6-year-old student in class on Friday, as she was teaching. @livenowfox https://t.co/soiMD61Jiw

The six-year-old, on the other hand, cannot face legal repercussions as he is under the age of 7. Virginia law deems that a child this young is not capable of forming 'criminal intent', and is therefore unable to undergo prosecution. CBS reported, however, that the student is currently being evaluated by mental health professionals.

As of January 9, Monday, Abby Zwerner is reportedly in stable condition.

Poll : 0 votes