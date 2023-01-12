Netflix's new drama movie, Dog Gone, is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 3 am ET. The movie tells the story of a father and son who try to look for their missing dog on the Appalachian Trail.

The film stars Rob Lowe and Johnny Berchtold, among many others, in major roles. Directed by Stephen Herek from a script penned by Nick Santora, the film is reportedly based on a true story.

Dog Gone on Netflix: Plot, trailer, what to expect, and more details explored

On December 13, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the film and it offers a glimpse of the dog's relationship with the two lead characters. The dog's name is Gonker, and in the trailer, the father shows him how to fetch a stick.

The trailer shows the family spending time with the dog and bonding with him. However, the second half of the trailer takes a shocking turn when the dog goes missing, leaving the father and son devastated.

They decide to travel to the Appalachian Trail to find their beloved pet and meet various people on their journey. Soon, the media finds out about the search and tries to cover the news.

Overall, the trailer maintains a warm, hopeful tone that fans of movies like Marley & Me and Hachi: A Dog's Tale would love. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a short description of the movie on their YouTube channel which states:

''A young man and his father begin a desperate search to find their beloved dog Gonker on the Appalachian Trail before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story, Dog Gone is the adventure movie of the new year - only on Netflix January 13.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can expect an emotional drama that explores the beauty of human beings' relationship with dogs. It lacks the obvious sentimental vibe that many dog movies have, so viewers can expect a lighthearted experience.

The director of the film, Stephen Herek, has directed several shows and movies like Afterlife of the Party, The Great Gilly Hopkins, and MacGyver, to name a few.

More details about Dog Gone cast

Dog Gone stars actor Rob Lowe as John. John and his son embark on an adventurous journey to the Appalachian Trail to find their missing dog, Gonker. Lowe looks great in the trailer as the loving father of a young man who's devastated after his dog goes missing.

Apart from Dog Gone, Rob Lowe has appeared in a number of popular films and shows over the years like A New Kind of Family, Brothers & Sisters, The West Wing, The Hotel New Hampshire, and many more.

Johnny Berchtold stars as Fielding Marshall, John's son. Berchtold is impressive as a charming and adorable young man who shares a special relationship with his pet.

Berchtold's other acting credits include The Forbidden Wish, Dead Wonder, and The Impossible Joy, to name a few. Other actors include Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Nick Peine, and more.

You can watch Dog Gone on Netflix on Friday, January 13, 2023.

