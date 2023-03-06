The Good Doctor season 6 episode 15 release date, air time, promo, and more details explored

The 15th episode of The Good Doctor season 6 is expected to premiere on ABC on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. The sixth season has now arrived at an interesting juncture and it'll be fascinating to watch what's next in Shaun Murphy's life.

Season 6 has been receiving mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, with praise mostly directed towards the show's intensely dramatic storyline and strong writing, among other things. The show continues to enjoy massive viewership.

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 15: A prominent doctor returns to St. Bonaventure Hospital

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 15's promo offers a short glimpse of the various pivotal events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the upcoming episode, a prominent doctor returns to St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Elsewhere, Park is caught up in a devastating moral dilemma as he needs to treat the man with whom his wife had an affair. Take a look at the episode's description, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Dr. Jared Kalu makes a surprise return to San Jose's St. Bonaventure Hospital with his billionaire patient; Park must treat the man his wife had an affair with and try to find a way to forgive him.''

The previous episode, titled Hard Heart, focused on the team treating a three-year-old who seems to have suffered a stroke. Murphy tries to delve deep into the child's health issues, but his diagnosis doesn't resolve the problem, following which Park begins to look deeper into the issue.

The show continues to get more emotional and intense with every episode, and fans eagerly look forward to how the story would pan out this season as it heads towards a conclusion.

What is The Good Doctor about? Plot, cast, and more details

The Good Doctor tells the story of a young doctor named Shaun Murphy, who suffers from autism. Shaun is an exceptionally skilled surgeon whose life takes a dramatic turn after he decides to move to a highly reputed hospital in California. The show depicts the various professional and personal challenges that life throws at him.

Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show:

''Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital -- a move strongly supported by his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman.''

The synopsis further states:

''Having survived a troubled childhood, Shaun is alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, but he finds his niche using his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.''

Actor Freddie Highmore plays the lead role of Dr. Shaun Murphy and he's been quite brilliant throughout the show's six seasons. Highmore wonderfully captures Murphy's determination, resilience, and stubbornness with utmost ease.

Appearing alongside Highmore in important supporting roles are actors like Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo-Murphy, Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu, and Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, among many more.

Don't forget to watch The Good Doctor season 6 episode 15 on ABC on Monday, March 6, 2023.

