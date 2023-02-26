The Good Doctor season 6 episode 14 release date, air time, what to expect, and more

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 14 is expected to air on ABC on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The sixth season continues to get more intense and dramatic as Murphy's eventful life continues to keep viewers interested while the show also explores other characters' lives and the numerous challenges they face in their personal as well as professional lives.

The series is based on the South Korean TV show of the same name and premiered back in late 2017. It enjoys strong viewership and has received positive reviews from critics.

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 14 will see a 3-year-old arrive in the emergency room of the hospital

A 29-second promo for The Good Doctor season 6 episode 14 offers a glimpse of the numerous important events set to unfold in the new episode. In the upcoming episode, Shaun and the other doctors desperately try to save a three-year-old child who's just been brought to the emergency room of the hospital.

The team concludes that the kid is suffering from a stroke, but they're not sure of the deeper cause. Here's a short description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''When a 3-year-old arrives at the emergency room, the team immediately recognizes he is having a stroke; Dr. Shaun Murphy's diagnosis of the underlying cause doesn't solve the problem, which has Dr. Park searching deeper.''

The previous episode, titled 39 Differences, focused on Shaun and Lea worrying about their relationship and their future parental responsibilities. Meanwhile, Dr. Lim was busy trying to treat one of her patients whose lung seems to have been damaged.

With more drama to unfold in the remaining episodes, fans can expect the ongoing season to get more intense as it looks to deliver a memorable ending.

The Good Doctor cast, plot, and more details

One of the most popular shows on Cable TV, The Good Doctor centers around a young doctor named Shaun Murphy. Murphy, who suffers from autism, is a highly skilled and competitive doctor whose life takes a dramatic turn after he starts working at a famous hospital in California.

Here's the show's synopsis, as per ABC:

''Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. Following their long-awaited wedding festivities and his promotion to surgical attending, Shaun and Lea's relationship is immediately put to the test and they must learn to navigate life together as a married couple.''

The description further reads:

''Meanwhile, the team is dealing with changes at the hospital and in their personal lives that will present new emotional and interpersonal challenges for them.''

So far, the six seasons of the show have received mixed-to-positive reviews from fans and critics. The lead character of the series is portrayed by actor Freddie Highmore, who's been brilliant throughout the six seasons, and continues to impress in his role as Dr. Shaun Murphy.

Other important cast members include Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo-Murphy, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, Dylan Kingwell as Steve Murphy, and Savannah Welch as Dr. Danica "Danni" Powell, among many more.

You can watch the new episode of The Good Doctor season 6 on ABC on Monday, February 27, 2023.

