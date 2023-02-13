The 13th episode of The Good Doctor season 6 is expected to air on ABC on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per The Review Geek.

In the new episode, Shaun and Lea face a number of conflicts with regards to their parenting style as they contemplate their future following the birth of their child.

The series stars Freddie Highmore as a doctor suffering from autism, along with various others playing pivotal supporting roles. It has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics.

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 13: Future of Lea and Shaun's relationship up in the air

The promo for The Good Doctor season 6 episode 13 briefly sheds light on the numerous issues and challenges concerning the future of Lea and Shaun as they anxiously await their child's birth whilst contemplating what could happen to their relationship.

Titled 39 Differences, the episode will delve deep into a number of concerns and worries consuming Lea and Shaun's relationship at the moment. Elsewhere, Dr. Lim needs to find a way to save the life of one of her beloved patients. Check out a short synopsis of the latest episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Shaun and Lea clash over their parenting styles and worry about what will happen to their relationship when their child is born; Dr. Lim must find a way to save the damaged lungs that one of her long-time patients has been waiting for.''

The previous episode, titled 365 Degrees, witnessed Bob's deteriorating condition as the doctors try their best to save his life. Meanwhile, tension rises when Shaun and Jordan treat a teenage girl who suffers from tumor.

Season 6 of The Good Doctor has garnered highly positive reviews, thanks to its powerful storyline, acting performances, and character development, among numerous other things.

What is The Good Doctor about?

The Good Doctor tells the story of its titular doctor, who suffers from autism. His life changes after he decides to move to San Jose, California, to work at a highly reputed hospital.

Check out the synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital -- a move strongly supported by his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman.''

The description further reads:

''Having survived a troubled childhood, Shaun is alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, but he finds his niche using his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.''

The series has received critical acclaim for its sharp writing, stellar performances by the cast, and storyline. It is based on the South Korean series of the same name.

Freddie Highmore is the heart and soul of the show as he wonderfully captures the many complicated facets of Dr. Shaun Murphy and turns him into a likable hero. Other important cast members include Paige Spara, Noah Galvin, Brandon Larracuente, Christina Chang, and many more.

Don't miss the upcoming episode of The Good Doctor season 6 on ABC on Monday, February 13, 2023.

