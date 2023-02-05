Episode 12 of The Good Doctor season 6 is set to air on ABC on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. In the previous episode, Powell's mistake put Lim in an extremely tough spot, forcing her to make an uncomfortable decision. With several interesting events unfolding in the last episode, fans are eager to find out what's coming next in Dr. Shaun's life.

The series features actor Freddie Highmore in the role of protagonist Shaun, alongside many others playing key supporting roles. The ongoing season 6 has been receiving positive reviews from viewers and critics alike.

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 12 on ABC: Promo, preview, recap, and more details explored

A brief 29-second promo for The Good Doctor season 6 episode 12 offers a peek into the numerous important events set to unfold as the story reaches a crucial juncture.

In the upcoming episode, Aaron goes to stay at Shaun's house. Elsewhere, Dr. Morgan has to make a huge decision that could potentially alter the course of her life, on both professional and personal fronts. Take a look at the short synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled 365 Degrees, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Shaun invites Aaron to stay with him while he has exterminators at his house; Dr. Morgan Reznick wrestles with a big decision about her career and her personal life.''

The previous episode, titled The Good Boy, focused on Shaun and Lea rescuing an injured dog, and in the process, contemplating their role as parents. Meanwhile, Park and Morgan have a difference of opinion over the decision to amputate the arm of a patient.

As the show continues to intensify with every episode, fans can expect the series to get more eventful in the next couple of weeks. So far, the sixth season has received mostly positive reviews from critics, and the show has garnered massive viewership.

More details about The Good Doctor cast and plot

The Good Doctor focuses on a brilliant doctor named Shaun Murphy, who suffers from autism. Murphy relocates to California from Wyoming to work at a famous hospital as a surgeon. Check out the official synopsis of the show, according to ABC:

''Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit.''

The description further states,

''Following their long-awaited wedding festivities and his promotion to surgical attending, Shaun and Lea's relationship is immediately put to the test and they must learn to navigate life together as a married couple. Meanwhile, the team is dealing with changes at the hospital and in their personal lives that will present new emotional and interpersonal challenges for them.''

Freddie Highmore's performance as the lead is one of the defining elements of the show, and he's received massive praise from viewers and critics for his deeply sensitive and nuanced portrayal of Shaun Murphy. Other important cast members of the show include Paige Spara, Richard Schiff, and Noah Galvin.

You can watch The Good Doctor season 6 episode 12 on ABC on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes