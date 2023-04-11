American Idol season 21: Judges advance Top 26 contestants to the next round

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It featured the remaining contestants from the Hollywood Week round participating in the Showstoppers round of the competition. They hoped to put their best foot forward in front of the judges to stand a chance at securing a spot in the Top 24.

On this week's episode of American Idol the remaining contestants battled it out for a final shot at making the Top 24 of the competition. Throughout the episode, viewers witnessed incredible talent. The judges were so impressed by the talent this time that instead of the Top 24, they picked the Top 26 heading into the next round.

The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades and has established itself to be a popular franchise. Many former contestants who took to the stage on the show have gone on to become successful artists with a massive fan base. Season 21 of the competition saw the contestants participate in front of the judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan.

American Idol judges decide to go with Top 26

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the contestants performing in front of the judges and a live audience. This time, they also had a live band to support them so they could focus on their songs. The competition was stiff as the singers had to prove their mettle in order for them to be considered in the running for the next round.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Showstoppers/ Final Judgement Part 2, reads:

"Performing with a band for the first time, Idol hopefuls sing their hearts out in their last chance to make it to America’s vote. In the Final Judgment, two pairs of contestants face off with the judges sealing their fate for the next round."

Throughout this week's American Idol episode, viewers witnessed drama, emotions, fun, and tears in equal doses. After the contestants performed in the Showstoppers round, they had to wait until each one of them or pairs or a set of three singers were called into the judges room for the final judgement.

While some breezed through to the next round, others' fate was sealed by leaving the competition this year.

Considering the competition this year, the judges decided to go with the Top 26 for the next round instead of Top 24.

Check out which contestants made it through.

Kaeyra

Warren Peay

Nutsa

Michael Williams

PJae

Malik Heard

We Ani

Zachariah Smith

Tyson Venegas

Haven Madison

Lucy Love

Megan Danielle

Marybeth Byrd

Oliver Steele

Emma Busse

Elijah McCormick

Elise Kristine

Olivia Soli

Dawson Wayne

Mariah Faith

Hannah Nicolaisen

Nailyah Serenity

Iam Tongi

Colin Stough

Matt Wilson

American Idol contestants, including Fire Wilmore, Trey Louis, Cam Amen, Kya Monee and many others fell short of impressing the judges in the showstoppers round and had to unfortunately head home. Viewers will have to wait and find out if they make a return next season or in a potential wildcard round.

Season 21 of American Idol has seen its Top 24 contestants. As the installment progresses, the participants will face even tougher challenges which will test their musical skills. Viewers will have to wait and see how they fare in the coming weeks and who will take it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol next Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

