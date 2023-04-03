American Idol season 21 episode 7: Which contestants made it through the performance round in Hollywood Week?

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the contestants participating in the Hollywood Week round of the competition. They gave it their all to deliver incredible performances to impress the judges and keep moving forward in the competition to make it to the Top 24.

On this week's episode of American Idol, the golden ticket winners from the audition round took to the stage for the performance round of Hollywood Week. Throughout the episode, many contestants impressed the judges and progressed to the duet round. Others failed to do so and headed home.

The hit ABC series has been on air for over two decades and has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Season 21 of the competition saw a lot of talented contestants perform in front of the judges panel consisting of country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie. While some managed to impress, others failed to make their mark.

List of contestants advancing to the duet round of American Idol season 21

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the contestants getting ready to compete in the first round of Hollywood Week. Throughout the episode, the judges witnessed a lot of talent and improvement from the contestants from the audition round and advanced them forward. Others will have to try their luck next year.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Hollywood Week Part #1, reads:

"Fan-favorite “American Idol” alumni return as contestant mentors to build confidence, stage presence and songwriting as they prepare for amazing performances on the iconic Hollywood Week stage."

Check out which American Idol contestants made it to the duet round of the competition.

Nutsa - I Surrender by Celine Dion Colin Stough - Stone by Whiskey Myers Marybeth Bryd - Something In The Orange by Zach Bryan Zachariah Smith - Cold As Ice By Foreigner Hannah Nicolaisen - Going Through The Motions (original) Wé Ani - Good For (original) Olivia Soli - How Will I Know by Whitney Houston Malik Heard - My Mind by Yebba Kaeya - Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden Paige Anne - Pull You Through by Maggie Rose Haven Madison - I Still Need You (original) Matt Wilson - Can You Stand the Rain by New Edition Oliver Steele - Broken Halos by Chris Stapleton Fire - You Say by Lauren Daigle Lucy Love - Make You Feel My Love by Adele Mariah Faith - I Hope You're Happy Now by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice Trey Louis - Vienna by Billy Joel Emma Bussee - My Mind by Yebba Megan Danielle - Up To The Mountain by Patty Griffin Dawson Wayne - Sour Skies (original) Kya Monee - And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going by Jennifer Hudson Iam Tongi - I Can’t Make You Love Me by Bonnie Raitt

Platinum ticket winners Kaylin Hedges, Tyson Venegas, Cam Amen, and Elijah McCormick also advanced to the next round.

The American Idol contestants were guided by the alumni mentors - Justin Guarini (season 1 runner-up), Clay Aiken (season 2 runner-up), Jordin Sparks (season 6 winner), David Archuleta (season 7 runner-up), Phillip Phillips (season 11 winner), Catie Turner (season 16 finalist), and Noah Thompson (season 20 winner).

Season 21 of American Idol has begun important stages of the competition. As the installment progresses, the contestants will face even tougher challenges which will push their limits and test their musical abilities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol next Sunday, April 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

