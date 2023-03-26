American Idol season 21 episode 6: Where to follow contestants on Instagram?

American Idol season 21 is all set to air a new episode on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document the latest batch of contestants participating in the final round of auditions. They will be seen putting their best foot forward to impress the judges and potentially earn a golden or platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round of the competition.

Episode 6 of American Idol will have the contestants perform in front of the iconic judge trio - Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie, pop princess Katy Perry, and country superstar Luke Bryan. The singers will deliver impressive performances, while also sharing their life stories and messages, leaving judges and viewers emotional and inspired.

American Idol season 21 episode 6 contestants and their Instagram handles

1) Sierra Harris, Newburyport, Massachusetts

Sierralyn Harris is 20 years old and is the lead singer of Clockwork Maine. She is also a big fan of American Idol judge Katy Perry and will probably sing the artist's song for her audition. Harris has over 3K followers on her Instagram account - @sierralynharris

2) Sarah Michele Maccar from Carrollton, Georgia

Sarah Michele Maccar, also known as Sarah Mac, is a rock and soul singer. Her voice is rapsy and is sure to impress the judges. The American Idol contestant has previously performed with the Georgia band Thud Ehvul and His Advocates. She has over 400 followers on her Instagram account - @sarahmacofficial

3) Phil Kane from Pawhuska, Oklahoma

Phil Kane is a country singer-songwriter. The American Idol contestant won Pawhuska’s Got Talent in 2019 and has competed in many local competitions. He has over 2K followers on his Instagram account - @phillipkane_

4) Oliver Steele from Michigan

Oliver is a soul singer-songwriter originally from Michigan but now lives in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. With over 2K followers on Instagram @oliversteelemusic, the singer has performed extensively in Nashville and is a BreedLove artist.

5) Mikenley Brown from New Castle, Indiana

Mikenley is a high-school student and is often seen singing with her talented parents. Having over 1.9K followers on her Instagram - @mikenleyb, her American Idol audition will be one to lookout for as she will be seen sharing her mental health journey.

6) Keya Stewart from Los Angeles, California

Keya Stewart is an English-American singer/songwriter and is the daughter of Eurythmics member and founder Dave Stewart. The singer already has made her debut in the music industry with her album In Love with a Boy, which was released in 2016. She has over 22K followers on her Instagram account - @kayastewart

7) Caroline Baran from Algonquin, Illinois

Caroline Baran, also known as Kaeyra, is a talented singer who has performed for the President of Poland on various occasions and also appeared briefly on America's Got Talent in 2018. She has over 15K followers on her Instagram - @kaeyra

8) Jayna Brown from Maryland

Jayna Brown might be familiar to the viewers, as she previously appeared on America's Got Talent season 11 and reached all the way to the semi-finals. She has over 80K followers on her Instagram - @thejaynabrown

9) Isaac Brown from Los Angeles, California

Isaac Brown is a street performer and recording artist and can be seen performing on Hollywood Boulevard. The singer has already released a few originals. He has over 6K followers on his Instagram - @isaacbrownmusic

10) Fire Wilmore from Lawton, Oklahoma

Fire Wilmore auditioned on American Idol last week, but her performance didn't hit the mark. However, the single mom was given a second chance by judge Katy Perry. Wilmore has over 9K followers on her Instagram account - @imfireofficial

11) Elise Kristine from Issaquah, Washington

Elise Kristine is a viral Tik Tok vocalist who now lives in Orem, Utah, and attends university. She has over 612K TikTok followers and has millions of likes and viewers in her videos. She also boasts 12K followers on Instagram @elisekristine

12) Cameron Osterloh from Ocala, Florida

Cameron Osterloh is popularly known as Cam Amen. He has won several local competitions and has a unique soulful voice. He has over 600 followers on his Instagram account - @camamen23

13) Brooklyn Stafford from Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Stafford is a 21-year-old singer and pianist. She is also a private piano teacher and has performed at the MET. Moreover, the American Idol contestant has also been awarded the ASCAP Irving Caesar Award twice. Stafford has over 65K followers on her Instagram - @brooklynfrombrklyn

The popular singing competition American Idol has been running for over two decades, and season 21 will be no different than the previous installments as viewers have already witnessed some talented contestants. Fans of American Idol will have to stay tuned to see who will all make it to the Top 24.

Don't miss the final auditions of American Idol this week on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

