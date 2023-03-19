American Idol season 21 episode 5: Where to follow the contestants on Instagram?

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 will be back with a brand new episode this Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document a fresh set of contestants participating in the next round of auditions.

They will give it their all to impress the judges and viewers to earn a golden or a platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week of the competition.

Episode 5 of American Idol will have the contestants perform in front of the judges - Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie, pop princess Katy Perry, and country superstar Luke Bryan.

These singers will not only deliver iconic performances but will also leave the judges and viewers inspired and emotional with their life-altering stories and journeys.

American Idol season 21 episode 5 will again introduce viewers to contestants from different backgrounds

1) Carina Deangelo

Carina is a reality star and singer from Kailua, Hawaii, and appeared on TLC's sMothered season 3. She has 13K followers on Instagram and can be followed at @carinadeangelo.

2) Fire Willmore

Fire Willmore is a singer from Lawton, Oklahoma, and is also a single mom to her four-year-old daughter Maja. The American Idol contestant has over 1.5K followers on Instagram and can be followed at @imfireofficial.

3) Johnny Knox

Johnny is a soulful pop and rock singer who was raised in Alabama. He currently resides in San Clemente, California. He has over 3K followers on Instagram and can be followed at @johnnyknoxmusic.

4) Kamron Lawson

Kamron is a singer from Beckley, West Virginia. One of his auditions, where he is performing in his uniform during his job at Walmart, had gone viral. The American Idol contestant has 122 followers and can be followed at @kams.ter.

5) Kayleigh Clark

Kayleigh is a country singer from Sumrall, Mississippi. She has also walked for several designers at New York City Fashion Week. She has over 3K followers on Instagram and can be followed at @kayleighgclark.

6) Mariah Faith

Mariah is a singer and hairstylist who lives in Conway, South Carolina. She also recently celebrated a year of sobriety and has 47.3K followers on Tik Tok. The American Idol hopeful has over 7.9 followers on Instagram at @themariahfaith.

7) Nailyah Serenity

Nailyah dons several hats all at once. She is a singer, actress, makeup artist, and astrologist from Charlotte, North Carolina. The contestant has over 2K followers on Instagram and can be followed at @nailyahserenity.

8) Ophrah Kablan

Ophrah is a jazz and soul singer from Laurens, South Carolina. Her audition was showcased on American Idol's social media pages as part of the early release and saw the singer impressing the judges to earn a golden ticket. She has 906 followers on Instagram at @ophrah_ziniah.

9) Owen Eckhardt

Owen is a country singer-songwriter from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and will be seen surprising the judges with his pet puppies. The singer has 737 followers on Instagram and can be followed at @oweneckhardtmusic.

10) Paige Anne

Paige is a high school student from Idaho Falls, Idaho. The singer has headlined the national anthem at several sporting events and has performed locally since she was 12. She has over 2K followers on Instagram at @thepaigeanneofficial.

11) PJAE (Peter Gomez)

PJAE is a pop and R&B singer from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. His audition was also released ahead of time and the American Idol contestant made the judges emotional with his storytelling ability. He has over 2K followers on Instagram at @thisispjae.

12) Tori Green

Tori is a singer and student at Cal State University San Marcos. She is also on the cheer team and has many viral TikTok videos. The singer has also competed in several talent shows and acted in theater productions. She has over 4K followers on Instagram at @toriiggreenn.

13) Warren Peay

Warren is a southern/country rock singer from South Carolina. He was part of a Southern Rock Christian worship band called Colston Branch. The American Idol contestant has 716 followers and can be followed at @warrenpeay.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of ABC's American Idol this Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

