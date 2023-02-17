American Idol 2023 release date and air time on ABC

American Idol is back with a brand new season and new competitors.

Season 21 of the singing competition will premiere on ABC on February 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The season will have nearly 18 two-hour-long episodes in total, ending in May 2023, and fans will be able to stream it on Hulu one day after the TV broadcast.

The first episode will feature judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie judging contestants from all across Nashville, Las Vegas, and New Orleans.

Several idols from the previous season of American Idol will join the show as mentors to help the contestants in various stages of the competition. Each contestant will try to earn a golden ticket to Hollywood.

After a few audition phases, with the help of mentors at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii, a few chosen singers will go to Los Angeles.

14 singers will perform in the American Idol season 21 premiere

As many as 14 singers from different states in the US will be showing off their singing skills in front of the judges to advance to the next stage of the competition. The qualifiers will receive a golden ticket, which will imply that they have reached the next round of the competition.

The initial 14 singers will include singers from Nevada, North Carolina, Illinoi, and Mississippi, among others.

1) L-Rich (Lionel Richiee)

The Nevada native, L-Rich's singing style is a “combination of punk rock and hip hop.” He dropped out of school when he was 13 because he was “experimenting with meth, mushrooms, and pills.” However, the singer returned to school to study music and athletics.

He is known for his rapping videos. He will be one of the 14 singers performing on the premiere episode of season 21 of the popular singing show.

2) Luke Uzzell Bryan

One of the 14 singers on the upcoming season of the singing competition is Luke, a native of North Carolina. Luke is a student at Belmont and will graduate with the class of 2025.

The American Idol contestant writes his own songs and has a deep country voice.

3) Katey Parry

Katey is a student at the Chicago College of Performing Arts who wants to get a Musical Theater degree. She has a jazzy singing style and was a part of the Illinois High School Theater Festival.

4) Colin Stough

Colin is a raspy country singer and guitarist from Amory, Mississippi. He loves to play the guitar and graduated from high school in 2022.

5) Haven Madison

Haven is a singer from Clarksville, Tennessee, who has released several songs of her own, including an EP titled, All the Things I Didn’t Say. The singer is also a cheerleader at her high school.

6) William Guy Tongi

William (stage name Iam Tongi) lost his dad a few months before his audition. He is from Kahuku, Hawaii and often sings Tongan worship songs.

7) Jack Nicora

Jack Nicora is a 20-year-old singer who loves to perform the 1950s and 1960s doo-wop and early rock & roll songs. He is known as DJ Mike’s Record Machine and will bring along a bird to his audition.

Other singers performing in the American Idol season 21 premiere include Kya Monee, Lucy Love, Lyric Medeiros, Megan Danielle, Michael Williams, Tyson Venegas, and Zachariah Smith.

More about American Idol season 21

ABC's description of American Idol reads,

"Several participants from America showcase their singing talent in front of a panel of esteemed judges to win the title and a record label deal."

Contestants from Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Nashville will audition for season 21 of American Idol to win a record deal and a large cash prize. The season will include auditions, Hollywood week, and Showcase Rounds before finally reaching the top 24 singers. The season will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

The three judges for the show's new season are Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. All three judges have been a part of the series since 2018.

Fresh episodes of American Idol season 21 will air on ABC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

