Where is AGT season 14 winner Kodi Lee now? Meet the singer-pianist as he participates on AGT: All Stars

America's Got Talent (AGT) will officially debut its latest spin-off, America's Got Talent: All-Stars season on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. There will be 60 former candidates featured in the series who stunned the judges and audience with outstanding performances. The contestants for this spin-off include singers, dancers, magicians, musicians, novelty acts, ventriloquists, and aerial acts, among many others.

Singer and pianist Kodi Lee, who won Season 14 of AGT, has been extremely popular since his debut. On November 3, 2022, he released his first-ever music video for his original song, Miracle. At the Pacific Autism Family Network's Christmas luncheon fundraiser on November 26, 2022, he also delivered a performance of his recently released music.

Kodi is all set to make his return to the All Stars season to perform in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel and the live audience in an effort to win their vote and keep steering forward to ultimately win the coveted title for a second time. Viewers will have to follow his journey to witness Kody break his own record.

More about AGT season 14 winner Kodi Lee and his jorney on the show

Kodi Lee was accompanied by his mother Tina Lee to the AGT stage when the latter revealed that her son was blind and autistic. His mother, however, explained that Kodi loved singing since he was a kid and that's when she realized he was born to be an entertainer.

Kodi was born with optic nerve hypoplasia and survived a life-changing surgery at just 5 years old. Although he was also diagnosed with autism at an early age, his special needs never stopped him from pursuing his music career.Rock, jazz, R&B, and pop are all included in his musical repertoire, according to his official website. Bach, Chopin, and Mozart are among the classical composers that the pianist is proficient in.

For his audition round on AGT, Kodi performed Leon Russell's A Song For You, which stunned the judges and the live audience as their jaw dropped while listening to him perform. They were so impressed with the audition that then judge Gabrielle Union pressed her Golden Buzzer, sending Kodi straight to the Quarterfinals.

For his quarterfinal performance, the AGT contestant performed Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge over Troubled Water while playing the piano. Kodi received a standing ovation from the judges.While Gabrielle was in tears, Simon thanked the candidate for allowing the public to follow his journey.

For his semi-finals performance, Kodi performed Calum Scott's You Are the Reason and complimented his music with playing the piano. Being a born talent, it was natural for the judges to give him a standing ovation once again. By then, he had also become a fan favorite and advanced directly to the finals.

For the finals, the AGT contestant performed Freya Ridings' Lost Without You. As he advanced to the finale, Kodi ended his performance with You Are the Reason with Leona Lewis. He advanced straight to Top 5, Top 3, and was then crowned the winner of the season.

After his stint on AGT season 14, he became known as one of the most popular faces of the reality talent competition. With his first ever music video being released this year, it is the perfect time to see if Kodi can bring it back home one more time with the All Stars season.

AGT: All Stars will run for 10 weeks and each week will have six former contestants performing on stage. Viewers will witness some of the most iconic contestants to have ever graced the show, and will also aquaint themselves with talents from other franchises of the competition from around the world.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All Stars on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes