"This was truly breathtaking": AGT fans applaud The Mayyas for their performance in the semifinals  

AGT (America's Got Talent) returned on Tuesday night for the final leg of its live semifinals. Eleven acts performed this week, out of which only two will advance to the grand finale. One among them was the Lebanese dance group The Mayyas, who received Sofia Vergara's Golden Buzzer during the auditions.

Charbel Raji @CharbelRaji @AGT These are not graphics. These are not e-motions. These are talented young artists who just gave a mesmerizing performance on one of the most watched TV shows in history. This was truly breathtaking 🍾🫶 @AGT These are not graphics. These are not e-motions. These are talented young artists who just gave a mesmerizing performance on one of the most watched TV shows in history. This was truly breathtaking 🍾🫶

The Mayyas advanced directly to the semifinals. With this being their second performance on AGT, the group left everyone in awe. The judges and audience gave them a standing ovation after their dance, bringing them closer to their dream.

Fans who witnessed their performance took to social media and raved about their hypnotizing dance routine. The AGT judges also couldn't stop appreciating the performance.

Read on to learn more about The Mayyas' performance in the AGT semifinals.

The Mayyas deliver a spell-bounding performance for AGT's semifinals

The Mayyas were the final act to perform on Tuesday night, and they closed the night with a bang. They certainly didn't prompt Sofia Vergara to regret her decision to use the Golden Buzzer for them.

The group of 36 ladies delivered one of the most mesmerizing performances of Season 17 of AGT. They proved that they were an act that genuinely deserved to perform in Las Vegas. They delivered a perfectly timed movement and created a formation of a snake and a plant that left viewers and judges stunned. As they finished their routine, the judges stood up and gave the group a standing ovation.

Sofia Vergara was so impressed with their performance that she hugged the AGT semifinalists. Judge Simon Cowell shared that their performance was not only going to change their lives, but it was "a performance that changes the world." Additionally, Heidi Klum stated their performance was ready for Las Vegas.

Howie Mandel took it further and shared that it was the "best moment" in AGT for him. He shared that The Mayyas have the incredible quality of creating powerful and beautiful formations with graceful movements.

Fans who witnessed The Mayyas perform were also left amazed by their performance. They took to social media to share their opinion.

Fans rave about The Mayyas performance on AGT

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that their performance was breathtaking. Some fans added that this was the best performance to date and the dance group deserved to make it to the finale.

Mike @Mike86236872 @AGT Out of all the years this show has been on this is the best performance by far. These girls are amazing. I hope they win it @AGT Out of all the years this show has been on this is the best performance by far. These girls are amazing. I hope they win it

Lynn Ngo @LynnNgo19 @AGT So much time, energy, and TALENT!They were absolutely memorizing, they deserve to make it to the finals. @AGT So much time, energy, and TALENT!They were absolutely memorizing, they deserve to make it to the finals. 🐍🐍🐍🐍 https://t.co/521oxeuFrw

Lilo @lilokg8 to shine! 🏻 @AGT Amazing! Mesmerizing! Incredible! Super ready for the world to see the true face of Lebanon and its talented people! It’s time for Lebanonto shine! @AGT Amazing! Mesmerizing! Incredible! Super ready for the world to see the true face of Lebanon and its talented people! It’s time for Lebanon 🇱🇧 to shine! 🙏🏻❤️🇱🇧

BRIAN™  @BRIGUYTV @AGT If they are not in the finals I will protest. I think that this is the winners of the season hands down!! #AGT @AGT If they are not in the finals I will protest. I think that this is the winners of the season hands down!! #AGT

Here's more information on the 11 acts performing in the semifinals in AGT

AGT

Apart from The Mayyas, here are the ten groups who are vying for one of the two spots in the grand finale: Mervant Vera, Audrey Burchell, Blade 2 Blade, Kristen Cruz, Kristy Sellars, Max Ostler, Shu Takada, Urbancrew, Travis Japan, and wildcard vote Jordan Conley.

A total of six acts have already made it to the grand finale that will air on September 13. They are Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Avery Dixon, Yu Hojin, Drake Milligan, and Chapel Hart.

America's Got Talent airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

