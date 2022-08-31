What time will America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 Episode 18 air? Fourth qualifiers results, contesting acts and more details explored

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) will return with the results of the fourth qualifiers on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour packed episode will see two acts winning the country's votes and advancing into the final round of the talent competition.

A total of eleven acts performed in the fourth week of qualifiers. However, only two of them will eventually move forward. With such stiff competition, it will be interesting to see who viewers vote for this week. While some acts weren't impressive, others were well received by the studio audience and judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum.

This year's contestants displayed skills in various art forms, including comedy, dance, acrobats, impressionism, and ventriloquism. While many great performances could not make the cut, they have already become immensely popular with their debut. They have gained worldwide appreciation, as is evident from their social media pages.

The fourth qualifiers round of AGT was a mixed bag

On Tuesday's episode of AGT, a total of 11 contestants/groups showcased their skills in front of the judges and a live studio audience to gain enough public votes to move forward to the final round. While there were a significant number of acts that didn't manage to impress the judges, some received standing ovations from the audience.

1) 22-year-old tap dancer Bayley Graham opened the show with his excellent tap skills. However, Simon thought the performance was "underwhelming." Heidi had an entirely different opinion and confessed that the AGT contestant had "amazing charm" and "excellent showmanship."

2) Acapella group Acapop! Kids faced Howie's buzzer in the middle of their performance. The judge confessed that it felt like a "school assembly" performance, a sentiment fellow experts echoed.

3) Jannick Holiste mixed magic with dancing but failed to impress Simon, who stated that the dancing was more "horrendous" than the magic.

4) Singer Lee Collinson performed a soulful rendition of Lauren Spencer's song Flowers. Simon confessed that the AGT contestant's audition was better than the current performance and that he "overthought the music choice."

5) Ventriloquist Jack Williams marked his second appearance ever on stage with an impressive performance. The judges felt that he brought more originality this time than his audition round.

6) Metaphysic AI used a deep fake version of AGT judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell and host Terry Crews singing operatic pieces, which received a standing ovation from all the judges. Simon called them the best act of the season.

7) The Lazy Generation's performance wasn't as good as their audition. Although Simon gave the group a standing ovation, other judges failed to comprehend the act, with Sofia stating that it wasn't something she ever wanted to see again.

8) Opera singer and impressionist Merissa Beddows delivered impressions of Amy Lee from Evanescence, Cher, and Celine Dion, which impressed the AGT judges. However, Simon asked her to convey more of her personality as well.

9) Ten-year-old metal vocalist Harper performed Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits, and received appreciation from judges who found her performance "fascinating."

10) Mike E. Winfield performed his comedy act in front of the audience, who loved his relatable jokes, as the judges mentioned. Howie also offered the AGT contestant a chance to open a comedy show if he doesn't get selected for the finals.

11) Heidi's golden buzzer Lily Meola was the night's last act. She performed her original song, Butterfly, inspired by her journey with her mother and made the judges and the audience emotional.

The qualifiers week on AGT has seen some memorable performances by several participants. Only one more week of qualifiers remain, following which the Top 10 acts and a wildcard contestant will enter the season finale to compete for the title, a million dollars, and get a chance to headline the America's Got Talent live show at the Luxor Hotel on the Las Vegas strip.

Tune in to the next episode of AGT this Wednesday on NBC for the results.

Edited by Sayati Das