Ed Sheeran adds three new tour dates: Tickets, dates, presale and more

American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has added three new dates to his Australia and New Zealand tour schedule. The newly added tour dates in New Zealand include February 1 at the Sky Stadium in Wellington and February 11 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Additionally, the singer will perform at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia on February 19.

Due to high demand, more tickets have been released for Ed Sheeran’s concerts in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale Thursday, June 23, via Ticketmaster. You can also purchase tickets to the previously announced concerts via Ticketmaster.

Sheeran’s ‘=’ or Equals debuted at number one in Australia and New Zealand, with singles Bad Habits (5 x Platinum AU, 3 x Platinum NZ) and Shivers (3 x Platinum AU, Platinum NZ) becoming certifiable smash hits.

Ed Sheeran Australia and New Zealand 2023 Tour dates

February 1 — Sky Stadium, Wellington*

February 2 — Sky Stadium, Wellington

February 10 — Eden Park, Auckland

February 11 — Eden Park, Auckland*

February 17 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

February 19 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane*

February 24 — Accor Stadium, Sydney

March 2 — Melbourne Cricket Ground

March 7 — Adelaide Oval

March 12 — Optus Stadium, Perth

*= newly added dates

Ed Sheeran releases extended version of Equals album

Ed Sheeran HQ @edsheeran This is dropping tomorrow, comment which tracks are your favourite x This is dropping tomorrow, comment which tracks are your favourite x https://t.co/FqKD1ZQTWp

Last month, Ed Sheeran released the tour edition of his album '=' or Equals. The extended version of the album includes nine additional tracks, and also features remixes that came after the initial record release and collaborations with several artists.

The revised album includes brand new songs including I Will Remember You and Welcome To The World. Sheeran dedicated the latter to his newborn daughter. One Life and Penguins, two more additions to the album, were featured in the 2019 movie Yesterday, a romantic comedy film directed by Danny Boyle. Sheeran played a fictional version of himself in the movie, while the main cast included Lily James, Joel Fry and Kate McKinnon.

Sheeran and Fireboy DML teamed up for Peru, while Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon created Bad Habits. The singer also partnered with Lil Baby for 2Step. Most recently, the artist collaborated with Armaan Malik for a new version of 2Step.

Equals is Ed Sheeran’s fifth studio album and was released in October 2021. It includes hit singles like Bad Habits, Shivers, Overpass Graffiti, and The Joker and the Queen. Earlier this year, the remix version of The Joker and the Queen featuring Taylor Swift was released. Sheeran also released a Christmas Edition of the album on December 3, 2021, in which Elton John made a guest appearance for the song Merry Christmas.

The Equals tour is Sheeran’s first tour since his record-breaking tour for Divide in 2018. The artist smashed the record for the highest-selling tour with over a million tickets sold just across Australia and New Zealand for the first time in over 30 years.

