Ed Sheeran releases four new tracks with Equals Tour Edition

Ed Sheeran has released the tour edition of his album '=' or Equals. The album includes nine additional tracks, out of which two are new and two were featured in the 2019 movie Yesterday.

The singer announced on Twitter:

“There’s new Ed music on the way! Includes 9 additional tracks, 2 brand new ones, and 2 that were featured in Yesterday.”

The new edition of the album has brand new songs including I Will Remember You and Welcome To The World. The unreleased tracks, titled One Life and Penguins, are from the 2019 movie Yesterday.

Directed by Danny Boyle,Yesterday was a 2019 romantic comedy film in which Sheeran played a fictional version of himself. The movie also featured Lily James, Joel Fry and Kate McKinnon.

The extended tour album also features remixes that came after the initial record release and quite a few collaborations. Sheeran and Fireboy DML teamed up for Peru, while Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon created Bad Habits. The singer also partnered with Lil Baby for 2Step.

Among Sheeran’s newly released tracks is Welcome to the World, which was inspired by his newborn daughter.

The Shape of You singer announced the birth of his second child on May 19. Sheeran wrote on social media:

"Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

The song concludes with audio of Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn talking to each other before the birth of their baby. In the song, Sheeran asks his wife, "You got the kick?" to which she replies, "It just kicked!"

The lyrics of the song go:

"Welcome to the world/I heard your heart beat and lost every word/Just stood there quietly taking in the sound/Of our love.//This is gonna hurt/But I stand beside you, for better or for worse/And I will find you whenever you're lost/I'll be right here."

More about Ed Sheeran’s album Equals

Equals is Ed Sheeran’s fifth studio album and was unveiled in October 2021. The album includes hit singles from the artist including Bad Habits, Shivers, Overpass Graffiti, and The Joker and the Queen. The Joker and the Queen’s remix verison was released earlier this year, featuring Taylor Swift. A Christmas Edtion of the album was released on December 3, 2021, featuring Elton John who made a guest appearance in the song Merry Christmas.

