What is known about Ed Sheeran X Armaan Malik’s collaboration? Brand New Version of '2Step' teased

Indian pop singer Armaan Malik is set to delight his fans with a collaboration with English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran for a new version of 2Step. Ed Sheeran’s latest version of 2step will be released on June 7. The song summarises the trials and tribulations of an artist’s life and journey - and emphasizes the need for a loved one's support.

In a statement, Armaan Malik said:

“I’m beyond excited to be featured on this version of 2step with Ed Sheeran! He's always been such an inspiration, and I’m a big fan of his music and incredible songwriting. This is a huge moment not only for me, but also for other Indian artists too. I genuinely believe that this will be the beginning for a lot more collaborations of this nature."

He further added:

“This song talks about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones. When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time!”

More about Ed Sheeran’s song 2step

The song 2step is from Ed Sheeran’s fifth studio album, '=' / Equals, released in 2021. The song was written by Sheeran, David Hodges, Louis Bell, and Andrew Wotman and produced by Bell and Wotman. A remix of the song featuring Lil Baby was released on April 22, 2022, making it the fifth single from the album.

In May 2022, the singer released a version of the song featuring Ukrainian pop-rock band Antytila, which was the first of nine global remixes of the song. The remixed version of the song features artists from Finland, Italy, Sweden, Australia, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Brazil.

Ed Sheeran releases new tracks from = / Equals album

Last month, Ed Sheeran released the tour edition of the album. It includes nine additional tracks, out of which two are new and two featured in the 2019 movie Yesterday. The latest edition of the album has brand new songs, including I Will Remember You and Welcome To The World, which the artist released when his newborn daughter was born.

The unreleased tracks, titled One Life and Penguins, are from the 2019 movie Yesterday. The extended tour album also features remixes after the initial record release and multiple collaborations. Sheeran and Fireboy DML teamed up for Peru, while Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon created Bad Habits. The singer also partnered with Lil Baby for 2Step.

The Joker and the Queen’s remix version from the album were released earlier this year, featuring Taylor Swift. Elton John was featured on the Christmas edition of the album, which was released on December 3, 2021. John made a guest appearance in the song Merry Christmas.

