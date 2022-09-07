"They were absolutely awful": America's Got Talent fans criticize J-pop group Travis Japan's semifinal performance 

America's Got Talent (AGT) returned for an all-new entertaining episode on Tuesday night. This week, the remaining 11 acts took center stage to perform live for America, eyeing the chance to make it to the finale. One such act was the J-pop group, Travis Japan. Although their audition performance wowed the judges and viewers, the same didn't happen for their semifinal performance.

For the semifinal, Travis Japan performed their single Party Up Like Crazy on America's Got Talent. Although their choreography and outfits were on point, the same couldn't be said for their vocals. The sound balance of their vocals was so low during their performance that it made Howie Mandel hit the red buzzer.

Fans do not always side with the judge's comments on many fan-favorite acts. However, after witnessing Travis Japan's performance this week, fans on social media also agreed with the judges, claiming that this wasn't the group's best performance on the famed reality TV competition series, America's Got Talent.

Travis Japan's semifinal performance left the judges unimpressed on America's Got Talent

Wanting to spread their music worldwide, the group auditioned for America's Got Talent. After qualifying for the semifinals, they had to impress the judges and fans to advance to the grand finale. The seven-member J-pop group, Travis Japan, took center stage and performed their single Party Up Like Crazy.

Due to poor audio quality, Howie Mandel hit the red buzzer early during their performance. Following their performance, Howie claimed it looked like a parody or an SNL sketch. The America's Got Talent judge shared,

“You gotta hit some of the notes. They were really off.”

Simon Cowell claimed that the song was "dreadful" but added that he loved them as a group and found them entertaining. Simon said,

“The song was dreadful…wrong song full stop."

Meanwhile, Heidi Klum shared that she liked their choreography, but they needed to work on their vocals more. Continuing, Sofia Vergara agreed with the other judges and called the group's performance "bad."

Fans also seemed to agree with the judges this week as they took to social media to share their opinion after Travis Japan's performance on America's Got Talent.

Fans claim that Travis Japan's performance wasn't their best this week on AGT

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that their performance was awful. Some fans added that the audio quality was so bad that the music overpowered it. A few fans shared that the singing wasn't all that great either.

hideo @hideo52

Unfortunately, their singing was too bad @AGT If they are a boy band, they should have been good at singing first.Unfortunately, their singing was too bad @AGT If they are a boy band, they should have been good at singing first. Unfortunately, their singing was too bad👎

josie @joseeeeee1245 @AGT Y’all be hyping up any Japan singing group , that literally don’t even sound good lol @AGT Y’all be hyping up any Japan singing group , that literally don’t even sound good lol

Elle @Gimewane @AGT I am in the minority, apparently, but I thought this was absolutely terrible. @AGT I am in the minority, apparently, but I thought this was absolutely terrible.

Charlie Basham @charlieann78 @AGT No. They were not good tonight. And it wasn’t “microphone issues”. That might makes it hard to hear, it doesn’t makes their vocals out of tune like they were. @AGT No. They were not good tonight. And it wasn’t “microphone issues”. That might makes it hard to hear, it doesn’t makes their vocals out of tune like they were.

Here's more information on the 11 acts performing in the semifinals in AGT

Apart from Travis Japan, ten other acts performed this week on AGT. They were all vying for the final two spots in the grand finale. The 10 acts were: The Mayyas, Audrey Burchell, Blade 2 Blade, Kristen Cruz, Kristy Sellars, Max Ostler, Shu Takada, Urbancrew, Travis Japan, and wildcard vote Jordan Conley.

Six acts already made it to the grand finale that will air on September 13th. They are Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Avery Dixon, Yu Hojin, Drake Milligan, and Chapel Hart.

America's Got Talent airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

