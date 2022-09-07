"That’s straight up genius": America's Got Talent fans laud Mervant after his inspiring performance

America's Got Talent returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, and the hunt for the final two acts continued. This week, the remaining 11 contestants took to the stage to perform for a chance to win America's vote. One among them was Mervant Vera, a magician who can rap.

White Diamonds @whytedymonds Mervant just created his own style of magic and that’s straight up genius. Good luck bro. #AGT Mervant just created his own style of magic and that’s straight up genius. Good luck bro. #AGT

Mervant was the second act to perform during the Qualifiers in America's Got Talent. His performance impressed the judges and fans on social media as well. Mervant set out to prove that he is more than a rapper. Wanting to prove that he was an entertainer, he took a chance with a risky performance, which certainly paid off.

Today, the America's Got Talent contestant made Heidi choose a random song from his rhyme book, and he made Terry Crews shuffle cards with a bunch of random words. After performing these tricks, Mervant put up a fantastic performance that earned him a standing ovation from all the judges.

Mervant's inspiring performance stuns judges in America's Got Talent

Mervant used the words from the shuffled cards to create a freestyle rap. The America's Got Talent star cut the stack of cards again, only to pair the words together magically. He ended his performance by asking the audience and judges to check under their seats. Underneath it, they found the song title, Inspire, that Heidi Klum chose randomly.

After his performance, Heidi appreciated the new approach to magic that Mervant brought to the famed reality TV series. Judge Simon Cowell added that he liked the America's Got Talent star's performance more than his audition. Simon added that Mervant's nervousness worked in his favor. To add to the praise, Howie Mandel claimed it was inspirational and authentic.

Although the judges were impressed, the decision on who would advance to the finale was ultimately left up to the greater audience. Fans had the right to vote from the comfort of their homes for the acts they thought deserved to be in the finale.

Fans were impressed with Mervant Vera's unique magic act

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Mervant's performance was genius and impressive. A few other fans added that he killed it and that his act was different. Some fans also shared that Mervant had their vote to advance to the finale.

Spencer Black @spencerblack347 Watching #AGT and I’m giving mervant Vera a 10 and I’m giving Travis Japan a 7 Watching #AGT and I’m giving mervant Vera a 10 and I’m giving Travis Japan a 7

🌈☀️ @_MindVibesLife great performance #AGT Mervant is so inspiringgreat performance Mervant is so inspiring 🌟 great performance 👏 #AGT

Stephen Anderson @thestephena Mervant absolutely killed that! He’s so talented and different. I want him in the finals so bad. #AGT Mervant absolutely killed that! He’s so talented and different. I want him in the finals so bad. #AGT

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 Pretty good for MErvant there. I will say though, Like the magic part, but the rapping part was just not my cup of tea there. #AGT Pretty good for MErvant there. I will say though, Like the magic part, but the rapping part was just not my cup of tea there. #AGT

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Mervant the rapping magician was great I loved it #AGT Mervant the rapping magician was great I loved it #AGT

Here's more information on the acts performing in AGT:

Out of the 11 acts who performed was Sofia Vergara's golden buzzer act, the Lebanese group The Mayyas.

Apart from that, the remaining acts fighting for a chance to make it to the end were: Audrey Burchell, Blade 2 Blade, Kristen Cruz, Kristy Sellars, Max Ostler, Shu Takada, Urbancrew, Travis Japan, and wildcard vote Jordan Conley.

So far, six acts have already made it to the finale: Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Avery Dixon, Yu Hojin, Drake Milligan, and Chapel Hart. The grand finale for AGT will air on September 13th, 2022.

America's Got Talent airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

