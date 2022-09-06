What time will America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 19 air? 11 live performances, release date, and more explored

America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 19 is set to air on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 8 pm ET on NBC, featuring 11 contestants taking to the stage to move to the final round.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled Qualifiers 5, reads:

“Eleven performers take the stage live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as judging is turned over to the viewing audience to vote their favorite performers into the final round; viewers can vote by using the AGT Official App or going to NBC.com."

As the finale gets closer, the pressure to make it to the final increases on the contestants as they not only have to impress the judges with their acts but also the live audience and the viewers. Ultimately, it’s their vote that will either save them or eliminate them from America’s Got Talent.

All about America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 19

Episode 19 of America’s Got Talent will air on Tuesday, September 6, with Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell on the judging panel and Terry Crews hosting the show.

Eleven performers will again take to the stage to win audience votes and impress the judges by presenting their best acts. In the end, only three acts will make it into the decision night.

The 11 performers who will perform live in episode 19 are:

Yo-yo artist Shu Takada Boy band Travis Japan Acrobats urbancrew (Flyers of the South) Singer Kristen Cruz Pole dancer Kristy Sellars Dancer Max Ostler Dance group Mayyas Rapping magician Mervant Vera Singer Aubrey Burchell Knife-throwers Blade 2 Blade Comedian Jordan Conley

So far, six performers have made it to the final round: Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Avery Dixon, Yu Hojin, Drake Milligan, and Chapel Hart. Only the top two performers with the highest votes will move on to the September 13 Finale.

Quick recap of Episode 18 of America’s Got Talent Season 17

Last week, 11 contestants performed live in front of the audience. They were:

Acapop Kids Bayley Graham Harper Jack Williams Jannick Holste Lee Collinson Lily Meola Marissa Beddows Metaphysic Mike E. Winfield The Lazy Generation

After their acts, Metaphysic, Jack Williams, Marisa Beddows, Lily Meola, and Mike E. Winfield were selected as the top 5 acts. After voting, Mike E. Winfield, Lily Meola, and Metaphysics were selected as the top three performers.

In the end, fan-favorite contestant and Golden Buzzer singer Lily Meola was eliminated from the show after the public vote, saving comedian Mike E. Winfield and the artificial intelligence act, Metaphysics.

Once again, viewers will have to vote for their favorite acts on episode 19. For the new episode of America’s Got Talent Season 17, viewers can vote online or via the NBC App from Tuesday, 8 pm ET to Wednesday, 7 am ET. Viewers are limited to 10 votes per method of voting. The result of episode 19 will be aired on Wednesday night's live show at 8 pm.

While the grand finale of America’s Got Talent will air on Tuesday, September 13, the winner of Season 17 will be declared the next day.

Tune in on to NBC on Tuesday, September 6, to watch the 11 acts and find out who will make it to the finale of season 17 of America's Got Talent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das