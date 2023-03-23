"It was hurtful": American Idol contestant Sara Beth responds to Katy Perry's "mom shaming" remarks during season 21 auditions

American Idol season 21 contestant Sara Beth might have gotten a golden ticket during her audition, but that didn't stop her from addressing judge Katy Perry's comments about her performance, which aired on Sunday, March 5, 2023. The singer is 25 years old and a mother to three children.

Taking to TikTok, the American Idol contestant addressed her concerns with Katy Perry's remarks after Sara revealed she had three kids. The judge stated that the singer was "laying on the table too much." Explaining that the comment was hurtful, Sara said:

"It was embarrassing to have that on TV. "It was hurtful. I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom shaming is super lame. I think that it's hard enough to be a mom and it's hard enough to be a woman."

A look at Sara Beth's audition on American Idol season 21

Sara Beth is a 25-year-old singer from California who is married and is a mother to three children, son Kellin and daughters Willow and Ellie. She was extremely nervous during the audition round and expressed her love for the judges. As soon as the trio heard that she was a mother, they were in disbelief.

Katy Perry was surprised and she stood up from her chair and bent backward towards fellow judge Luke Bryan. To this, Sara said:

"If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out."

As the American Idol judge made her way back to the chair, she said:

"Honey, you've been laying on the table too much."

Sara Beth was seen speaking to her family before the auditions. Ahead of her performance, the contestant reflected on her life. The singer explained how she felt grateful to be able to stay home with her kids and that the audition was a brand-new experience for her.

The American Idol contestant confessed:

"The past six months is the first time in my life that I've given myself a minute for me, and I've decided..when enough people have told me to [do something with my voice]."

When Lionel Richie asked about her transition to music, she mistakenly called him "dude" and instantly apologized. She also talked about going to karaoke with her friends and her experience with the church choir, before being interrupted by Katy Perry, who asked:

"Is this your dream? Is it now? If it's not your dream, you might need to leave coz there's a lot of dreams behind you."

Sara explained that her response was because of the nerves of being on American Idol. For her audition, she performed You Know I'm No Good by Amy Winehouse. Katy, however, asked her to stick with her original choice.

Sara then performed Bennie and the Jets by Elton John and received a standing ovation from Luke. Fellow judge Katy had some more feedback. She said:

"Look if its not your dream, then it's not gonna go far. I also respect everyone that's walking through that door who would lay down their life for this golden ticket, you know?"

Lionel, for his part, felt that the performance felt more like a "gimmick" and the original artist was buried in the background. He voted "No." While Luke and Katy decided to give her a chance and gave her a golden ticket to the next round.

After the American Idol audition aired, many viewers took to social media to slam Katy Perry for her comments. Sara herself recently addressed the same on her TikTok but also thanked fans and fellow mothers for their support.

"I see all of the young moms, and just moms in general, who have commented on all of the videos and posts and everything....I just wanted to say that I see you and I hear you and I am grateful for you and you're worthy. Keep loving your babies."

American Idol season 21 is currently on air and will air its final set of auditions next week. The final batch of contestants will attempt to impress the judges and earn a golden or platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round of the competition.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol this Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

