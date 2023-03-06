"Not Katy being shady": American Idol fans slam judge Katy Perry for her comments towards Sara Beth

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented a new set of contestants in the third round of auditions, performing in front of judges and viewers in hopes of impressing them and gaining a golden ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week of the competition. Viewers witnessed many heartwarming moments throughout the course of the episode.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Katy Perry wasn't initially satisifed with the 25 year old Sara Beth's audition. She felt that it wasn't the contestant's dream. Several of Katy's comments throughout the audition didn't sit well with viewers. One tweeted:

dej @_dejaweja_ Not Katy being shady to the first contestant #AmericanIdol Not Katy being shady to the first contestant #AmericanIdol

The hit ABC series has been extremely well-received by the audience. The season has already begun and viewers have already picked their favorites. The contestants perform in front of the legendary judging trio - pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie. While some left them impressed, others failed to make their mark and had to head back home.

Sara Beth performs in front of judges on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol began with the judges welcoming the contestants for the third round of auditions with a marching band. After the pomp and flavor, it was time to get down to tonight's contestants, who had to perform their best in front of judges Katy, Luke, and Lionel to move forward.

An extremely nervous Sara Beth entered the audition room. She revealed herself to be 25 years old from California, and a mother to three young children. The judges were in disbelief, with Katy even standing up shaken. The judge then said:

"Honey, you've been laying on the table too much."

Ahead of her audition on American Idol, Sara reflected on her journey. The singer revealed that she married young but expressed her gratitude for being able to spend most of her time with her three kids. Pursuing music for her has only been a dream for the past six months as she took up singing after people encouraged her to do something with her voice.

Sara was seemingly very nervous while answering the judges' questions. She even called Lionel "dude," and nervously apologized before calling him "sir." Katy then asked the contestant if it was her dream or not. She asked:

"Is this your dream? Is it now? If it's not your dream, you might need to leave coz there's a lot of dreams behind you."

The American Idol contestant, however, confessed to still processing her feelings. She then performed You Know I'm No Good by Amy Winehouse. Katy, however, wasn't satisfied with the performance and asked Sara to go with her initial song choice. The judge said:

"It's not your dream yet. Show us what your voice can do. Take it to the limit. No looking back. Sing it like it's your new dream."

Sara then performed Elton John's Bennie and the Jets. Luke was impressed with her singing skills. Katy, however, said:

"Look if its not your dream, then it's not gonna go far. I also respect everyone that's walking through that door who would lay down their life for this golden ticket, you know?"

Lionel then expressed to the American Idol contestant that her performance shouldn't look like a "gimmick," and that there was an artist that needed to come out of her. His answer to sending her forward was a "no." Luke and Katy, however, said "yes," letting Sara leave with a golden ticket to advance to Hollywood Week.

Fans slam Katy Perry for her comments towards Sara Beth on American Idol

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment towards Katy Perry's comments towards the contestant. Check out what they have to say.

ItzVictoriazSecretz @LoveLundyReal Katy Perry being the mean girl to Sara Beth. Like dang - you’re not pretty enough to pull that off Katy. Come back down to reality. #AmericanIdol Katy Perry being the mean girl to Sara Beth. Like dang - you’re not pretty enough to pull that off Katy. Come back down to reality. #AmericanIdol

Destinee🎀💀🖤💜 @DisneyDestinee_ ‍ #AmericanIdol Katy Perry has some major attitude tonight. Sheesh. 🤢🥴 Katy Perry has some major attitude tonight. Sheesh. 🤢🥴😵‍💫 #AmericanIdol

💙Saucy_Sis💙 @Saucy_Sis #AmericanIdol Is so bogus! How did Katy Perry know she even knew the words to Bennie and the Jets #AmericanIdol Is so bogus! How did Katy Perry know she even knew the words to Bennie and the Jets

Walter S @spirituallydeaf Katy giving the first contestant major attitude just because she didn't give her the response she wanted is the hollywood privledge coming out now. #AmericanIdol Katy giving the first contestant major attitude just because she didn't give her the response she wanted is the hollywood privledge coming out now. #AmericanIdol

Princess @raejay92 Some of the things Katy perry says to the female contestants is 🤯🤯🤯🤯 #AmericanIdol Some of the things Katy perry says to the female contestants is 🤯🤯🤯🤯 #AmericanIdol

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a huge amount of talent in the form of singers and musicians. As the season progresses, viewers will get to witness more talent and competition, leaving them stunned. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol next Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

