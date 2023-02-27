"I cried with you": American Idol fans echo Katy Perry's sentiments over the Santa Fe school shooting incident

The popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the new set of contestants performing in the second part of the auditions trying to impress the judges and viewers and earn their tickets to advance to the Hollywood Week round of the competition. While some managed to impress, others failed to make their mark.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Trey Louis honored his hometown of Santa Fe after it got a bad reputation from a school shooting incident in 2018. Katy Perry slammed the system in an emotional outburst. Fans echoed the judge's sentiments and took to social media to express their emotions.

The hit ABC series premiered its 21st season last week and has been extremely well-received by the audience. Viewers have loved seeing the contestants perform in front of the three judges - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie, and country superstar Luke Bryan.

Throughout the episode, fans witnessed many heartwarming and inspirational stories that left them emotional.

Katy Perry breaks down over school shooting incident on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the judges welcoming the contestants to the second round of auditions. Throughout the episode, viewers witnessed a lot of talented singers and musicians take to the stage.

Many auditions left them speechless and some even brought tears. One amongst them was Trey Louis' audition in the competition.

The 21-year-old singer entered the audition room with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement. Trey, from Santa Fe, Texas, is a full-time mattress salesman and was all set and ready to perform for the judges, who took an instant liking to the contestant. For his audition on the show, he sang Whiskey Myers' Stone.

The American Idol judges thoroughly enjoyed the performance and gave Trey a standing ovation. Luke Bryan stated that the contestant had a "perfect voice" and it was only time that "Chris Stapleton's disciples started showing up."

Upon asking why the singer chose to debut on the reality competition, Trey owed it to his experience with the school shooting in Santa Fe that changed his life.

On May 18, 2018, a gunman walked into Santa Fe High School and brutally shot eight students and two teachers. Although Trey made it out alive, he lost a lot of his friends and also left a bad reputation about Santa Fe, which the contestant wanted to remove. This left the judges emotional and saw an emotional outburst from Katy Perry.

As fellow judges consoled Katy, she said:

"Our country has f***ing failed us. This is not okay. You should be singing here because you love music. Not because you had to go through that. You didn't have to lose eight friends."

The American Idol judge asked Trey to be an inspiration and said:

"I hope that you remind people that we have to team. Coz you know what? I'm scared too."

While Lionel noted that the people of the country have tolerated this for so long that it has become a norm, Katy noted that a change has to happen. The judges, still emotional, gave their approval and advanced Trey to Hollywood Week.

Fans react to Katy Perry's outburst on American Idol

Fans understood Katy Perry's sentiments and took to social media to express their views.

Ms. Gemini 1972 @TraciFoggo #AmericanIdol Good for Katy for saying that!!! God bless this young man Good for Katy for saying that!!! God bless this young man💙#AmericanIdol

Reality TV Chats @realitytvchatss Ugh Katy I agree with you so so much!!! This country has failed us every single day. #americanidol Ugh Katy I agree with you so so much!!! This country has failed us every single day. #americanidol

Tim Andrews @TimOnTheRadio #AmericanIdol Katy Perry got us all crying over here Katy Perry got us all crying over here 😭 #AmericanIdol

Alexander @aalleexx101 Katy saying how many people feel. Enough is enough. #AmericanIdol Katy saying how many people feel. Enough is enough. #AmericanIdol

Cindy H @MzCindy81

Something has got to change! IT MUST CHANGE! These school shootings happening all the time has got to stop!!! That's right, Katy!! Preach it!!Something has got to change! IT MUST CHANGE! These school shootings happening all the time has got to stop!!! #AmericanIdol That's right, Katy!! Preach it!! Something has got to change! IT MUST CHANGE! These school shootings happening all the time has got to stop!!! #AmericanIdol

MissGuided @louUHvul #AmericanIdol @trefromFefe is amazing! I felt everything Katy Perry said about school shooters. It’s not fair @trefromFefe is amazing! I felt everything Katy Perry said about school shooters. It’s not fair😢#AmericanIdol

D.Hayes @2Senseless Katy Perry just snapped on #AmericanIdol on a subject that needs to be addressed & nipped in the bud & that is these mass shootings. There outta control & getting worse and there not getting better and the government needs to do more Katy Perry just snapped on #AmericanIdol on a subject that needs to be addressed & nipped in the bud & that is these mass shootings. There outta control & getting worse and there not getting better and the government needs to do more

Chris @theechriswhite That was one of the more powerful moments I’ve watched - and it had nothing to do with the singing. Lionel and Katy were absolutely right in what they said. #AmericanIdol That was one of the more powerful moments I’ve watched - and it had nothing to do with the singing. Lionel and Katy were absolutely right in what they said. #AmericanIdol

Alexander @aalleexx101 #IDOL Trey going through the unimaginable. Nobody should have to ever go through anything like that. Ever. What Katy said is 100% right. Thought Trey did an excellent job with the song. Glad he made it through! #AmericanIdol Trey going through the unimaginable. Nobody should have to ever go through anything like that. Ever. What Katy said is 100% right. Thought Trey did an excellent job with the song. Glad he made it through! #AmericanIdol #IDOL

Cliff @CliffycLGM Katy Perry on #AmericanIdol tonight “our country has failed us”, amongst other words, after Trey from The Fe performed and spoke about being a room away from a gunman in his school, killing 8 kids and 2 teachers. She is SPOT ON, and we STILL are the only country with this problem Katy Perry on #AmericanIdol tonight “our country has failed us”, amongst other words, after Trey from The Fe performed and spoke about being a room away from a gunman in his school, killing 8 kids and 2 teachers. She is SPOT ON, and we STILL are the only country with this problem

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a great amount of talent over the two weeks of the show being on air. Several musicians and singers have auditioned and have left the judges stunned with their musical skills.

As the season progresses, many other contestants will blow the viewers' minds. Fans will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol next Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

