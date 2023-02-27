"SHE'S FREAKIN INCREDIBLE": Fans react as 15 year old Kaylin Hedges receives a platinum ticket on American Idol

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the second round of auditions where a fresh new set of contestants delivered impressive performances in hopes of impressing the judges and viewers and to gain a ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round of the competition. Fans witnessed inspirational stories in the episode.

On this week's episode of American Idol, 15 year-old singer Kaylin Hedges stunned the judges with her voice, musical skills and tonal quality. Not only did she earn a standing ovation, she received a surprise from her father who was in the army, and to top it all off, she also earned the platinum ticket that had her rest her voice for the Hollywood week and advance her to the next round.

Fans took to social media to express their opinions. They were ecstatic at the 15 year-old's audition and celebrated her platinum ticket win. One tweeted:

Josh Kennon @skatefan78 SHE'S FREAKIN INCREDIBLE though -- I swear how do these shows find so many talented 15 year olds... #AmericanIdol SHE'S FREAKIN INCREDIBLE though -- I swear how do these shows find so many talented 15 year olds... #AmericanIdol

Season 21 of the hit ABC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. The premiere aired last week and saw many contestants perform in front of judges - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan. While some delivered stunning performances, others had a lot of room to improve and weren't selected.

Kaylin Hedges receives a platinum ticket on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol began with the judges welcoming the contestants for the second round of auditions. Viewers got to witness many talented singers throughout the episode that left them speechless. One among them was 15 year-old Kaylin Hedges.

When asked who her inspiration was, the contestant revealed that it was her father, who was in the military and stationed overseas. The judges applauded her father and thanked him for his service to the country. Kaylin wanted to perform a song that she related to the most and was dedicated to her father and her feelings about them living far from each other.

For her audition on American Idol, Kaylin performed Lonestar's I'm Already There. Throughout her performance, the judges were stunned at the contestant's range, tone and musical skills. They were seen looking at her in awe and enjoying the audition. The contestant received a standing ovation from the judges, who stood in disbelief that the voice was coming from the 15 year-old.

Luke expressed that he was initially worried about Kaylin taking quick falsettos but eventually realized she had a big voice. The judges then played her a message from her father, who ended his ment with the words "take a look around." Katy, Luke, and Lionel asked her to do the same. The contestant received a surprise from her father, who was present for the audition.

She was overjoyed at the surprise and hugged her father tightly. Even her mother, who waited outside, received a surprise. The judges then huddled up to to make a decision and took the votes up a notch. They awarded Kaylin the only platinum ticket reserved for the city, which puts her at an advantage to not only rest her voice in the Hollywood Week round but also get the pulse of her fellow competitors.

Fans react to American Idol contestant Kaylin Hedges' performance

Fans took to social media to express their opinions about Kaylin's performance. They echoed the judges' sentiments, in that they couldn't believe that she was 15 years old and was singing so well. Check out what they have to say.

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 Her voice is amazing for kaylin hedges #AmericanIdol Her voice is amazing for kaylin hedges #AmericanIdol .

Andrew Watches The Medias @TrueHooligan93 I thought she started out a little rough but then my ears started to perk up towards the end. #AmericanIdol I thought she started out a little rough but then my ears started to perk up towards the end. #AmericanIdol

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #Idolpremiere Kaylin Hedges surprised me with that mature tone, so much emotion, and dynamic variation. Very good performance. Love the sweetness in her tone but she also has grit and power to boot. #AmericanIdol Kaylin Hedges surprised me with that mature tone, so much emotion, and dynamic variation. Very good performance. Love the sweetness in her tone but she also has grit and power to boot. #AmericanIdol #Idolpremiere

non-Bidenary @thatgayconserv LITERAL CHILLS, listening to @kaylinhedges on #AmericanIdol !!! And, her story made me BAWL!!! Her father deployed JUST to give her a chance at her dreams!!!! LITERAL CHILLS, listening to @kaylinhedges on #AmericanIdol !!! And, her story made me BAWL!!! Her father deployed JUST to give her a chance at her dreams!!!!

Wendy Dahlberg @LukeandDylanfan @AmericanIdol that was the surprise ever I’m crying that was truly amazing #AmericanIdol and her dad seeing her getting a platinum ticket is just icing on the cake well done @AmericanIdol that was the surprise ever I’m crying that was truly amazing #AmericanIdol and her dad seeing her getting a platinum ticket is just icing on the cake well done

nicholas liddle @NLiddle16 #AmericanIdol 15, man. @kaylinhedges has one hell of a voice. there is a massive future in music for her. & the surprise of her dad being there? amazing. @AmericanIdol 15, man. @kaylinhedges has one hell of a voice. there is a massive future in music for her. & the surprise of her dad being there? amazing. @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol

Paul Bacon @PaulBacon30 #Idol OMG!!! Kaylin gets the Platinum Ticket!!! Off to Hollywood she goes!!! She's going to be a worldwide national recording star in the future!!! #AmericanIdol OMG!!! Kaylin gets the Platinum Ticket!!! Off to Hollywood she goes!!! She's going to be a worldwide national recording star in the future!!! #AmericanIdol #Idol

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a significant amount of talent in the form of singers and musicians. As the season progresses, many others will take to the stage and deliver historic performances that will leave viewers stunned. Fans will have to stay tuned to witness all of the magic in the coming weeks.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol next Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes