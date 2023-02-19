American Idol 2023 judges net worth: Who is the richest?

The popular reality competition series American Idol is set to return with a new season showcasing incredible talent nationwide. Season 21 of the hit reality show will premiere on ABC on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

A panel of judges from the 2018 season will return, including country star Luke Bryan, popstar Katy Perry, and legendary singer/songwriter Lionel Richie. Perry is the wealthiest judge on the panel, with an estimated net worth of $330 million.

ABC calls the show a "star-maker competition series." The current judges follow in the footsteps of former pundits Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson. They judged the competition for eight years before the new trio took over. Veteran host Ryan Seacrest will also return to the cast.

American Idol season 21 judges' net worth explored

1) Katy Perry

Katy Perry is an American singer, songwriter, and reality TV judge with an estimated net worth of $330 million. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she is one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world with a huge fan following and has maintained her status for over a decade.

The singer has released several albums, made her debut on the Billboard charts, sold out stadium tours, and made various television appearances between 2009-2014. She earned between $30-$50 million in album sales, tours, and merchandise. By June 2020, she earned $40 million, of which $25 million came from being a judge on American Idol.

Her popular albums include gospel record Katy Hudson, One of the Boys, Teenage Dream, Prism, and Witness, among others. Her most popular songs include Firework, California Gurls, E.T., and many others.

2) Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie is an American singer/songwriter with an estimated net worth of $200 million. In 1968, he was part of the popular R&B group The Commodores and released tracks like Brick House, Machine Gun, and others. He soon switched to a solo career and released his debut album Lionel Richie in 1982, which was a commercial success. His song Can't Slow Down (1983) won two Grammy Awards.

Throughout his career, the American Idol judge delivered several hits, including Hello, Stuck on You, Running with the Night, and Penny Lover, among several others. He won an Oscar for Say You, Say Me from the 1985 film White Nights.

Richie has also released several successful albums, including Dancing on the Ceiling, Go, and Tuskegee. He is also the winner of several Grammys - We Are the World (Song of the Year), Producer of the Year (Non-Classical), and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for Truly.

3) Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is an American country singer, songwriter, and guitarist with a net worth of $160 million. He is a successful artist with a stacked catalog of published works. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is one of the highest-paid artists in the world.

The American Idol judge's debut single All My Friends Say instantly made it to the Hot Country Songs chart. His debut album, I'll Stay Me, also attained commercial success. Several other albums, including Doin' My Thing, Tailgates & Tanlines, EPs like Spring Break, and other songs, charted high.

Bryan has won two Academy of Country Music Awards, nine American Country Awards, and one CMT Music Award. Beyond earnings from concerts and tours, he also makes $12 million as a judge on American Idol.

Season 21 will feature a new set of contestants from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences. They will audition to try and impress judges while advancing in the series. Participants will vie for a gold or platinum ticket, awarded during each round.

Tune in to the season premiere of American Idol this Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes