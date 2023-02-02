Is Simon Cowell alive? Death hoax debunked

If you are active on social media, you might have come across one or two posts claiming that Simon Cowell has passed away. With several follow-up reports from the local press, many fans of the English TV personality are convinced that the star is no more.

Most of the posts claim that Simon Cowell was in a fatal car accident and passed away in the hospital, where he was taken after the accident.

kira ☆ @kiranuss DID SIMON COWELL DIE?? DID SIMON COWELL DIE??

However, the Britain's Got Talent judge is alive and well, and the proof of the same is the tweet that he put out on January 31, 2023.

Simon Cowell @SimonCowell This was a performance I wish I could see again for the first time. #agallstars This was a performance I wish I could see again for the first time. #agallstars https://t.co/zICy3uBAdA

No official announcement has been made about the TV star’s death. That, coupled with his aforementioned tweet, is proof enough that Simon Cowell has not died and his death rumors are merely a hoax.

Recently, plenty of social media users have shared news articles claiming that famous celebrities - from Alan Jackson to Kelly Clarkson and even Elliott Davis - have passed away. Simon Cowell is the latest celebrity to fall prey to such a hoax.

Who is Simon Cowell?

Cowell is a popular English TV personality who is well-known for shows like The X Factor and Got Talent, which have been franchised and sold all over the world.

Furthermore, he is a renowned judge who has been a part of Pop Idol, The X Factor UK, Britain's Got Talent, American Idol, The X Factor US, and America's Got Talent.

Simon was born in October 1959 in London and he was raised in Hertfordshire. He was born into a Jewish family, but his mother was from a Christian background. Having one younger brother, three half-brothers, and one half-sister, Cowell attended Radlett Preparatory School and Dover College.

The English presenter dated Terri Seymour from 2002 to 2008. He was also linked to Mezhgan Hussainy in 2010. He then began dating Lauren Silverman, and the affair brought in a lot of drama in Cowell’s life, as Silverman was already married to Cowell’s friend, Andrew.

However, one year later, Silver got pregnant, and she gave birth to Simon Cowell’s son on February 14, 2014. The couple then announced their engagement in January 2022.

Simon Cowell and his family on the streets of USA in 2017. (Image via Fame Flynet)

In his career of many years, Simon has won many awards and accolades for his performances. From the Special Recognition Award to the National Television Awards, he has been the recipient of many precious accolades that have made him popular and renowned for his work all over the world.

Poll : 0 votes