Is Alan Jackson dead? Internet hoax debunked

Rumors related to Alan Jackson's death are mysteriously floating on the internet. While the internet is full of information, not everything online is true. Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are filled with posts about the American singer and songwriter being dead.

VICTORIA @T0RIDWYER Is Alan Jackson dead? Is Alan Jackson dead?

While Alan is not the first celebrity to fall prey to such rumors, this news piece, in particular, has been even more perplexing for netizens as many commented on how the singer just performed and gave an impressive performance at the Country Music Awards 2022.

Regardless of all the hoaxes being spread on social media, Alan Jackson is not dead.

Who spread the news about Alan Jackson being dead? More details about the rumor explored

It is common for celebrities to often hear of their own death. This time, the internet has a floating rumor about Alan being dead. All of this started when a website, FNEWS2, released a report with the title:

“With a heavy heart as we report the sad news of 64-year-old Singer Alan Jackson.”

The article, published on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, does not have much information, as there is just a headline and a picture of the singer, with the text “RIP Alan Jackson.”

A website showed the news of Alan Jackson being dead. (Image via FNEWS2)

All of this quickly escalated as many then took to social media to talk about the death of the legendary singer. One social media user took to Twitter and posted:

Kenneth Howard @ScannedOne @OfficialJackson I just now saw a single report posted 10 minutes ago that says apparently Alan Jackson has Died. @OfficialJackson I just now saw a single report posted 10 minutes ago that says apparently Alan Jackson has Died.

People have been asking the same question on other social media platforms too.

Social media users fall prey to the news of Alan Jackson being dead. Many on Facebook react by asking about the death of the singer. (Image via Facebook)

However, Jackson is not dead, as there are no authentic reports that claim the same. The singer was active on social media until November 16, 2022, which happens to be just a day before the rumors went viral.

Moreover, the claims that the actor is not well were debunked after looking at his Twitter page, as the singer is quite active on social media and often posts photos and videos of himself. The picture below was posted on Tuesday, November 15.

Alan also posted a picture of himself from the Country Music Awards on November 11, 2022, where he looked all hale and hearty.

The singer has also shared many videos from the Awards function, where he gave a moving performance.

While it is common for fans and followers to fall prey to such news, it is advised not to believe it until and unless it comes from a reliable source. One should also report hoax news, as these can become viral and ultimately lead people to believe something that is not true.

