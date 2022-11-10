CMA Awards 2022 Winners list: Full list of performers and more

The 56th Country Music Association (CMA) awards were held on November 9 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. American Idol judge and popular country musician Luke Bryan hosted the CMA 2022 awards night with NFL player Peyton Manning.
The event featured various performances from country greats, including Carrie Underwood, the Zac Brown Band, Chris Stapleton, and Miranda Lambert, among others. The CMA also featured Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, and Kelly Clarkson in a combined performance of the song You’re Drunk, Go Home. Additionally, the awards saw Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry performing their duet Where We Started.
Among the nominees at the CMA 2022 Awards were American singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson, who was nominated for the first time at the event. Moreover, she bagged the Female Artist of the Year Award and Best New Artist. In a statement, Wilson said:
“I know I’m new to a lot of folks, but I won’t let y’all all down. I promise you.”
Combs also won an award for Entertainer of the Year and said:
“I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true. This is my fifth or sixth year being at this awards show, and country sounded a lot more country than it has in a long time.”
CMA Awards 2022: Full list of nominees and winners
Entertainer of the Year:
- Luke Combs (Winner)
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year:
- Til You Can't – Cody Johnson; producer: Trent Willmon; mix engineer: Jack Clarke (Winner)
- Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; mix engineer: Jim Cooley
- Half of My Hometown – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney); producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins; mix engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
- Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; mix engineer: Ryan Gore
- You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton; producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; mix engineer: Vance Powell
Album of the Year:
- Growin' Up – Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews (Winner)
- Humble Quest – Maren Morris; producer: Greg Kurstin; mix engineer: Serban Ghenea
- Palomino – Miranda Lambert; producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves; mix engineer: Jason Lehning
- Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineer: F. Reid Shippen
- Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion; producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion; mix engineer: Justin Niebank
Song of the Year:
- Buy Dirt — songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins (Winner)
- Never Wanted to Be That Girl –songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
- Sand in My Boots — songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
- Things a Man Oughta Know — songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
- You Should Probably Leave — songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist of the Year:
- Lainey Wilson (Winner)
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year:
- Chris Stapleton (Winner)
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year:
- Old Dominion (Winner)
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year:
- Brothers Osborne (Winner)
- Brooks & Dunn
- Dan + Shay
- LoCash
- Maddie & Tae
Musical Event Of The Year:
- Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne (Winner)
- Beers on Me – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY; producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman
- If I Didn't Love You – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood; producer: Michael Knox
- Longneck Way to Go – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi); producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
- Never Say Never – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson); producer: Zach Crowell
Musician of the Year:
- Jenee Fleenor, fiddle (Winner)
- Paul Franklin, steel guitar
- Brent Mason, guitar
- Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo
- Derek Wells, guitar
Music Video of the Year (Award Goes To Artist And Director):
- Til You Can't – Cody Johnson; director: Dustin Haney (Winner)
- I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton); director: Blake Lively
- Longneck Way to Go – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi); director: Harper Smith
- Never Say Never – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson); director: Michael Monaco
- Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; director: Alexa Campbell
New Artist Of The Year:
- Lainey Wilson (Winner)
- Hardy
- Walker Hayes
- Cody Johnson
- Parker McCollum
Country Artists honor late artists Loretta Lynn and Jerry Lee Lewis at the CMA Awards
At the CMA awards, country artists including Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood honored the late Loretta Lynn with a combined performance. Elle King and The Black Keys also honored Jerry Lee Lewis, who died last month at the age of 87. Country legend Alan Jackson, who received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, was honored at the CMA with a tribute performance by artists including Dierks Bentley and Wilson, among others.