CMA Awards 2022 Winners list: Full list of performers and more

The 56th Country Music Association (CMA) awards were held on November 9 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. American Idol judge and popular country musician Luke Bryan hosted the CMA 2022 awards night with NFL player Peyton Manning.

The event featured various performances from country greats, including Carrie Underwood, the Zac Brown Band, Chris Stapleton, and Miranda Lambert, among others. The CMA also featured Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, and Kelly Clarkson in a combined performance of the song You’re Drunk, Go Home. Additionally, the awards saw Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry performing their duet Where We Started.

CMA Country Music @CountryMusic We LOVED that performance by @MirandaLambert! West Coast, there's SO much more still to come on Country Music's Biggest Night! #CMAawards We LOVED that performance by @MirandaLambert! West Coast, there's SO much more still to come on Country Music's Biggest Night! #CMAawards https://t.co/jXzPHI5aLW

Among the nominees at the CMA 2022 Awards were American singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson, who was nominated for the first time at the event. Moreover, she bagged the Female Artist of the Year Award and Best New Artist. In a statement, Wilson said:

“I know I’m new to a lot of folks, but I won’t let y’all all down. I promise you.”

Lainey Wilson @laineywilson 🥹This is such a blessing. Thank you to my fans, my team, my cowriters & collaborators, my supporters & even the ones that doubted me. This is only the beginning! Let’s go! I love country music. #NewArtistOfTheYear #FemaleVocalistOfTheYear Holy moly y’all!🥹This is such a blessing. Thank you to my fans, my team, my cowriters & collaborators, my supporters & even the ones that doubted me. This is only the beginning! Let’s go! I love country music. #CMAawards Holy moly y’all! 😭❤️🥹This is such a blessing. Thank you to my fans, my team, my cowriters & collaborators, my supporters & even the ones that doubted me. This is only the beginning! Let’s go! I love country music. #CMAawards #NewArtistOfTheYear #FemaleVocalistOfTheYear https://t.co/zbkQeztDC1

Combs also won an award for Entertainer of the Year and said:

“I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true. This is my fifth or sixth year being at this awards show, and country sounded a lot more country than it has in a long time.”

CMA Awards 2022: Full list of nominees and winners

Entertainer of the Year:

Luke Combs (Winner)

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year:

Til You Can't – Cody Johnson; producer: Trent Willmon; mix engineer: Jack Clarke (Winner)

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; mix engineer: Jim Cooley

Half of My Hometown – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney); producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins; mix engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; mix engineer: Ryan Gore

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton; producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; mix engineer: Vance Powell

Album of the Year:

Growin' Up – Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews (Winner)

Humble Quest – Maren Morris; producer: Greg Kurstin; mix engineer: Serban Ghenea

Palomino – Miranda Lambert; producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves; mix engineer: Jason Lehning

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineer: F. Reid Shippen

Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion; producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion; mix engineer: Justin Niebank

Song of the Year:

Buy Dirt — songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins (Winner)

Never Wanted to Be That Girl –songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

Sand in My Boots — songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

Things a Man Oughta Know — songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

You Should Probably Leave — songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Lainey Wilson (Winner)

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Chris Stapleton (Winner)

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year:

Old Dominion (Winner)

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brothers Osborne (Winner)

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event Of The Year:

Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne (Winner)

Beers on Me – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY; producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

If I Didn't Love You – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood; producer: Michael Knox

Longneck Way to Go – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi); producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Never Say Never – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson); producer: Zach Crowell

Musician of the Year:

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle (Winner)

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Brent Mason, guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year (Award Goes To Artist And Director):

Til You Can't – Cody Johnson; director: Dustin Haney (Winner)

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton); director: Blake Lively

Longneck Way to Go – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi); director: Harper Smith

Never Say Never – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson); director: Michael Monaco

Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; director: Alexa Campbell

New Artist Of The Year:

Lainey Wilson (Winner)

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Country Artists honor late artists Loretta Lynn and Jerry Lee Lewis at the CMA Awards

At the CMA awards, country artists including Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood honored the late Loretta Lynn with a combined performance. Elle King and The Black Keys also honored Jerry Lee Lewis, who died last month at the age of 87. Country legend Alan Jackson, who received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, was honored at the CMA with a tribute performance by artists including Dierks Bentley and Wilson, among others.

