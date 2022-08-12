Michelle Branch kids: All about her family as singer splits from The Black Keys' Patrick Carney after 3 years of marriage 

Singer Michelle Branch and The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney have called it quits after nearly three years of marriage. The news of their split was confirmed by the former in an official statement to TMZ:

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Michelle Branch’s statement comes after she accused her husband of cheating in a now-deleted tweet. The musician wrote that she found Carney to be unfaithful while she was at home with their “six-month-old daughter.”

Carney and Branch tied the knot in 2019. The duo share two children together, son Rhys James and daughter Willie. Branch also shares 17-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle with former husband Teddy Landau.

A look into Michelle Branch’s family and children

Michelle Branch is a proud mother to three children (Image via Getty Images)

Michelle Branch was born to Peggy and David Branch on July 2, 1983, in Sedona, Arizona. She grew up with her older half-brother David and younger sister Nicole. Her mother was of Dutch-Indonesian and French descent while her father was Irish.

Branch tied the knot with bass player Teddy Landau on May 23, 2004, in Mexico. The duo welcomed their daughter Owen Isabelle in August 2005 but eventually parted ways in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2015.

That same year, The Game of Love hitmaker met The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney at a Grammy Party. The duo started dating during the production of Branch’s third studio album, Hopeless Romantic, and got engaged in 2017.

Michelle Branch moved to Nashville to live with Carney along with her daughter Owen. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together while planning their wedding. They welcomed their son Rhys James in 2018.

The All You Wanted singer wrote on Instagram at the time:

“Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney.”

The pair finally walked down the aisle at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019, a year after the birth of their son. The wedding ceremony took place in the presence of close friends and family, including Branch’s daughter Owen.

Branch and Carney attempted to expand their family following their wedding but the former revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in December 2020:

“I experienced my first miscarriage. But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire.”

However, in August 2021, the singer announced that she was expecting her second child with Carney. Their daughter Willie Paquet Carney was born in February 2022 and the couple issued a joint statement revealing her birth:

“We are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl. She's named after Patrick's loving grandmother, Willie Madge Slate, and her middle name, Jacquet, is Michelle's mother Peggy's maiden name.”

Following the birth of their daughter, Carney shared the story behind her name during an interview about parenthood with Audacy’s Megan Holiday:

“Michelle said she wasn't sure about the name about 15 minutes before the c-section, and I'm like, ‘Are you serious?’ We didn't know if it was a boy or girl, it was a surprise. The girl's name was Willie, and she's like, ‘I don't know about that.’”

The drummer then revealed that he named Willie after his grandmother as she had similar blue eyes:

“When the baby was born, I looked into the baby's eyes, and she had light blue eyes — which is weird because Michelle and our son have dark brown eyes — I was like, I think her name is Willie because my grandmother had the same eyes. My grandmother hated her name with a passion. I really doubled down on something here.”

Unfortunately, Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch recently decided to part ways, and the latter said she was left “devastated” with the split.

