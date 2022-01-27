Who is David Stanley? All about Jenna Ushkowitz's husband as couple set to welcome first child together

Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz, 35, announced she is expecting her first child with husband Dave Stanley on Wednesday.

Ushkowitz, who is expecting a girl this June, shared a black and white snap of herself with her husband, smiling, as they rested their hands on her baby bump. The caption of the post read:

"Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming in June"

All about Jenna Ushkowitz's husband and their relationship history

Jenna Ushkowitz and Dave Stanley (Images via Instagram/@jennaushkowitz)

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dave Stanley graduated from Yale University and has been working as the Vice President of Development at Alliance College-Ready Public Schools in Los Angeles since September 2019. His resume on the employment-oriented site reads:

"My experience includes serving as the lead fundraising consultant to some of the largest Super PACs in California politics, driving national development efforts for Students Matter, a high-impact Silicon-Valley-based non-profit organization, serving as Executive Director of Teach For America - Los Angeles, and more."

The lovey-dovey couple, who frequently post photos of and with each other, first met on a Hinge date back in 2018. In August 2020, Jenna Ushkowitz announced her engagement to Stanley, as she shared a photo with her then-boyfriend and their dog Bear, flaunting her new piece of jewelry. "Yes, a million times, yes," she captioned her post.

In June 2021, Ushkowitz and Stanley celebrated their 3-year anniversary, as the actress shared an Instagram post celebrating the milestone. In the caption, she wrote:

"D$ thank you for choosing me. I look forward to a lifetime of your cheesy puns, competitive game nights, lazy morning Harry Potter marathons, wine tastings, new restaurant discoveries, walks with Bear and seeing the world with you. Much more to come. I love you so much."

The pair tied the knot on July 24, 2021, at Lombardi House, a historic Victorian-style farmhouse in the heart of Hollywood. 104 people close to the couple were invited. Ushkowitz opted to wear a strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal, while Stanley chose to wear a tux from Hugo Boss.

Later, in an interview with Brides, Jenna Ushkowitz talked about their nuptials taking place amidst the pandemic. She stated:

"We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated. Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change."

Ushkowitz, who is eagerly looking forward to welcoming her little baby girl into the world, will next be seen alongside Chelsea Alden, Briana Cuoco and Veronica Dunne in Marla Sokoloff's feature film directorial debut Rosé All Day.

