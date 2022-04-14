CMA Fest 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

The Country Music Association (CMA) fest, slated for June 9 to 12, has announced its lineup. The festival, which takes place after a two-year gap, will be held at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

The fest's headliners include Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, and Lady A.

The CEO of the festival, Sarah Trahern, said in a press statement:

"We've been waiting two years to host Country Music fans from coast to coast and every corner of the world. Now we're two months out, and the excitement is palpable! We can hardly wait to bring the Country community back together in June."

All you need to know about CMA Fest 2022

Tickets for the event include a general four-day pass, single stadium nights, a stage at the Ascend Amphitheater, and the Riverside Retreat Premium Experience. Also available for the fest are fan fair tickets, Riverside Retreat Premium Experience, and Free Shows and activities.

The four-day pass gives access to four nights of admission to Nissan Stadium shows and four days of admission to Fan Fair X. Single night admission to Nissan Stadium and the flexibility to attend single nights of the main stage. Tickets at the Ascend Amphitheater will give fans the flexibility to attend individual nights of Ascend Amphitheater concerts.

The single-venue pass is priced at $307 for all four days and $98 for a single day. The Riverside Retreat Premium pass is separate from the standard four-day pass. It guarantees a seat at stadium shows, shade, tailgate games, food and beverages, outdoor furniture, charging stations, and Exclusive air-conditioned comfort stations, among other benefits. All levels of passes are available at CMAfest.com.

CMA Fest 2022 lineup

Over 150 artists have been announced who will perform on multiple stages across Music City. They are as follows:

Nissan Stadium Stage: Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Alan Jackson, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band, and more.

Chevy Riverfront Stage: Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, BRELAND, Blanco Brown, Callista Clark, Easton Corbin, Jessie James Decker, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, ERNEST, Morgan Evans, Tyler Farr, Larry Fleet, HARDY, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, LANCO, Chris Lane, Jon Langston, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Scotty McCreery, Niko Moon, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Jameson Rodgers, Dylan Scott, Elvie Shane, Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Drake White, and Lainey Wilson

Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park: Cooper Alan, Kassi Ashton, Frankie Ballard, Laci Kaye Booth, Tyler Booth, Country Comeback Tour, Ashland Craft, Dalton Dover, Hannah Ellis, Josh Gracin, Andy Griggs, Ty Herndon, Tiera Kennedy, King Calaway, Chrissy Metz, Jamie O'Neal, Meghan Patrick, Frank Ray, Restless Road, Reyna Roberts, Lily Rose, SEAFORTH, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen, Uncle Kracker, Chuck Wicks, Mark Wills, Rita Wilson, Darryl Worley, Chase Wright, and Michelle Wright.

Rita Wilson @RitaWilson

Rita Wilson @RitaWilson

So excited to be performing at CMA fest @CMAmusicfest @CountryMusic in Nashville this June!! There are so many amazing artists on this lineup and I can't wait to see them! Woo hoo! What songs do you want to hear? Come out to the Vibes Stage for some vibes!!!

Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza: After Midtown, Roman Alexander, Abby Anderson, Avery Anna, BEXAR, Tyler Braden, Allie Colleen, Spencer Crandall, Jackson Dean, Madeline Edwards, Ian Flanigan, Jordan Fletcher, Ray Fulcher, Aaron Goodvin, Alex Hall, Noah Hicks, Jake Hoot, Andrew Jannakos, Caroline Jones, Kat & Alex, Erin Kinsey, Trea Landon, Triston Marez, Dylan Marlowe, Walker Montgomery, John Morgan, Catie Offerman, Robyn Ottolini, Teddy Robb, Jordan Rowe, RVSHVD, Sean Stemaly, Tebey, Temecula Road, Tigirlily, and Lauren Weintraub.

According to the festival page, the lineup is subject to change. Fan Fair activities inside the Music City Center will be announced later.

More about the festival

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile performed at. th 2019 CMA Music Festival. (Image via CMA)

The festival began in 1972 under the name Fan Fair. The event now draws over 400 artists and celebrities who hold autograph sessions and perform in concerts offered throughout the festival.

The objective was to keep fans from attending the annual radio industry-only convention meant more for disk jockeys and other radio dignitaries that the CMA hosted in the fall. In 2004, the CMA renamed the event the CMA Music Festival to expand its appeal. The festival is now being held after two years.

