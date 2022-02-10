How much are Faster Horses tickets? Where to buy, price, lineup, dates, and all you need to know

A heavy-hitting lineup of country superstars will lead the ninth edition of the Faster Horses festival. Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Morgan Wallen will headline the three-day camping event, which was announced on Wednesday.

Faster Horses is the state's biggest country music festival, typically drawing crowds of over 40,000. This year, the event will take place on July 22-24. The grounds of Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn will serve as its designated venue.

Faster Horses Festival: Lineup, schedule and tickets

Besides the headliners, the main stage of the Faster Horses festival will host Ashley McBryde, Lauren Alaina, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Larry Fleet, Chris Janson and Jake Owen. The likes of Caitlyn Smith, Cole Swindell, Michael Ray, Jameson Rodgers, Runaway June and Morgan Wade will also perform on this stage.

The Next in Nashville stage will feature rising country acts such as Dillon Carmichael, Cooper Alan, Priscilla Block, Tyler Braden, Ben Burgess, Ashley Cooke and Jackson Dean. It will also host Ray Fulcher, Angie K, Tiera Kennedy, King Calaway, Robyn Ottolini, Restless Road and Alana Springsteen. Meanwhile, Dee Jay Silver will spin tunes between sets.

Festival tickets go on sale at 10:00 AM ET on March 11 on the festival's official website.

General admission passes will cost $225, while the prices of VIP passes start at $449. Reserved watching rooms will go for $699.

The VIP passes will include the following perks:

(1) 3-Day VIP Festival Wristband (camping not included)

(1) Stadium style seat in the reserved seating area of the Tack Room VIP deck

Access to the private Tack Room VIP Deck – complete with:

Premium elevated viewing

Shaded lounge space with first come, first served limited seating

Access to the “Back Yard” where you will find:

Complimentary massage services

Air-conditioned restrooms

Premium cash bar service (credit cards and registered wristbands also accepted)

Exclusive food vendors

Additional shaded hangout spaces & misting chill zones

Cell phone charging stations

Yard games

Access to the Tack Room VIP viewing area at the main stage

Priority VIP entry lanes at all festival venue entrance

In seat beverage service.

Each Tack Room VIP Reserved guest will receive a Faster Horses souvenir gift

Dedicated VIP hosts standing by to ensure that you enjoy the party of the summer

You can also enjoy access to all the General Admission amenities throughout the festival grounds

A wide range of standard and luxurious camping options will be available.

Morgan Wallen's inclusion as a headliner is noteworthy after the 28-year-old faced swift backlash after a video of him using a racial slur sparked intense controversy last year.

Following the criticism, the singer apologized for the slur and announced that he had entered rehab. His sophomore album, titled Dangerous: The Double Album, was a 2021 bestseller and gained him re-entry into the public eye.

