How old is Kaylin Hedges? American Idol 2023 contestant has appeared in films and Broadway shows

ABC's American Idol is back with a brand new season. The famous reality TV talent competition series recently premiered with season 21, leaving fans hooked to their screens every Sunday.

This week, the popular singing competition will air episode two, featuring a new roaster of contestants who will arrive to audition in hopes of landing a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Among them is Kaylin Hedges, who is no stranger to the entertainment industry as she has previously appeared on Broadway shows and films.

Kaylin Hedges from American Idol season 21 is just 15 years old but comes with experience

Kaylin Hedges hails from New York. Although she is only 15, she already has a lot of experience when it comes to performing. She received her big break when she was just ten years old.

Kaylin submitted an audition tape for the Hollywood Bowl's production of Annie, and landed the role. According to the contestant's official website, she began performing when she was just six years old. Since she enjoyed it a lot, she decided to dedicate her life to the arts.

Since her stint as Annie, Kaylin has appeared in various other Broadway shows. Her most recent ones include a performance in Kris Kringle in 2017. She has also been posting YouTube covers of her performances since she was just eight. According to her official website:

"Kaylin Hedges is a true artist at heart. Not only is she a triple threat but she also writes her own original songs and musicals. Kaylin currently resides in NYC where she is pursuing her dreams. When Kaylin isn't working she is usually hanging out with her friends, playing board games with her family, or binge watching shows on Netflix like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" "The Gilmore Girls" or Anime."

The website adds:

"She Also recently received RAVE reviews for her portrayal of Haley Westerbrook in the new Broadway bound musical Loch Ness. Most Importantly Kaylin is a normal teenage girl with big dreams who is unapologetically herself. She is not afraid to pull out her raptor walk or talk hours about her love of how cute sharks are."

More about American Idol season 21

American Idol season 21 will return with episode two on Sunday, February 26, 2023, only on ABC at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. Viewers without a cable connection can stream the episode live via YouTube if they have valid login credentials.

Season 21 of American Idol will see the return of regular host Ryan Seacrest alongside current judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. The format for the show is similar to previous seasons, where contestants will go through auditions, Hollywood Week, Showcase Round, Top 24, and Live Shows.

Once the contestants reach the live shows, the decision on who stays no longer depends on the judges but on viewers back home. They will have to vote for their favorite singer in order to keep them in the competition.

To see how Kaylin performs on the show, stay tuned for when American Idol returns only on ABC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

