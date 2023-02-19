American Idol 2023 premiere: Where to follow episode 1 contestants on Instagram?

ABC's popular reality TV talent show, titled American Idol is kicking off the new year with a brand new season. Season 21 of the competition will premiere with its first round of auditions in less than a day and it already looks promising.

American Idol's three popular and currently reigning judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will return to their seats as they filter down the best contestants who audition and give them a ticket to the next round. Season 21 will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Season 21 of American Idol hasn't changed it's format. Like previous seasons, the contestants who advance from the auditions will receive a direct ticket to Hollywood Week. The ones who outperform the rest will advance to the Showcase Rounds, followed by the Top 24.

Contestants who make it through will then get to perform live and vie for America's vote to make it through to the next round every week. Prior to the season premiere, Ryan Seacrest, teased that season 21 will be terrific in an exclusive interview with People Magazine.

With little to no time left for the forthcoming season to premiere, here's where you can follow the contestants auditioning in episode one of American Idol on Instagram.

Here's where you can follow American Idol season 21 contestants who auditioned in episode one on social media

Unlike previous seasons of the popular reality TV talent competition, this season of American Idol features three contestants who bare the same name as the judges. They are a part of the namesake storyline that will mentioned on the series.

Mentioned below are the three namesake contestants and others who auditioned in episode one of the talent competition.

L-Rich

Lionel Richiee aka L-Rich is a singer who hails from Las Vegas. His genre mostly revolves around punk and rock. His Instagram ID is @lrich.music.

Luke (Uzzell) Bryan

Luke Uzzell Bryan is currently a student who resides in Belmont. But he originally hails from North Carolina. His Instagram ID is @luke.uzzell.bryan

Katey Parry

Katey's genre revolves around Jazz and she is cua musical theatre student at the Chicago College of Performing Arts. She can be followed on Instagram under the ID @katey_parry.

Colin Stough

Colin recently graduated in 2022 and was a part of his football team in high school and he hails from Amory, Mississippi. His Instagram ID is @colinstough.

Haven Madison

Haven is a high school student and cheerleader. She currently hails from Clarksville, Tennessee. Her Instagram ID is @havenmadisonsings.

William Guy Tongi

William's audition has been previewed quite a bit prior to the series. He opens up about the tragic death of his father just months before the audition. His Instagram ID is @wtongi.

Jack Nicora

Although Jack is just a 20-year-old, he is old school at heart and loves to perform songs from the 1950-60s. His Instagram ID is @nicorajack.

Kya Monee

Kya Monee hails from Austin Texas, but she isn't a new face on the show. She previously appeared in season 19 of American Idol. Her Instagram ID is @officialkyamonee.

Lucy Love

Shawndria Beard aka Lucy Love is known for her soulful singing. She hails from Holly Grove, Arkansas. Her Instagram ID is @iamlucylove.

Lyric Medeiros

Lyric hails from Honolulu, Hawaii. She is also a graduate of Notre Dame. Her Instagram ID is @lyricmedeiros.

Megan Danielle

Megan is a singer and worship leader. She is also a familiar face. She previously appeared in season 18 of The Voice on NBC. Her Instagram ID is @megandaniellemusic.

Michael Williams

Michael hails from Deerfield Township that is located in Ohio. He also previously appeared on Season 18 of The Voice and was a part of Nick Jonas' team. His Instagram ID is @michaelwilliamsofficial.

Tyson Venegas

Tyson's genre is mostly around soulful pop. He hails from Vancouver, Canada. His Instagram ID is @tysonvenegas.

Zachariah Smith

Zachariah is an old school throwback singer. His social media is often filled with posts about his children. His Instagram ID is @realzacariahsmith.

American Idol season 22 will premiere only on ABC on February 19, 2023 at 8 on ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

