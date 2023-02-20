"Tyson was incredible": Fans rejoice as Tyson Venegas receives the first platinum ticket on American Idol Season 21

American Idol Season 21 aired its premiere episode on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

It documented the first round of auditions, which took place in New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Nashville. A fresh set of contestants performed in front of the judges in an effort to impress them and gain a golden or a platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week. While some participants left the judges stunned, others failed to make their mark.

On this week's episode of American Idol, 17-year-old Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas received the first platinum ticket of Season 21, advancing him to Hollywood Week. It also gives him the advantage of skipping the first week to rest his voice and check out his fellow competition. Fans rejoiced at the singer's achievement. One tweeted:

The ABC franchise has been extremely popular amongst viewers. The popular judge trio - country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry, and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie - got together for the fifth time in a row and engaged in some fun banter throughout the course of the episode.

Tyson Venegas receives the first platinum ticket on American Idol Season 21

Tonight's episode of American Idol began with the show celebrating its 21st year. The judges were all set and ready for the first round of auditions. Throughout the course of the episode, they witnessed a huge amount of talent and inspirational stories that left them stunned. Meanwhile, performances like that of Tyson Venegas made them applaud his pure singing talent.

The 17-year-old Filipino-Canadian singer sang Billy Joel's New York State of Mind. He not only sang the song but also expressed it with his emotions accompanied by playing the piano himself. Throughout his audition, the judges were seemingly transported to another world as they sat and enjoyed his singing. They had even decided on giving him the approval in the middle of the performance.

By then it was clear that the American Idol contestant was advancing to the Hollywood Week. Tyson's performance earned him a standing ovation from all three judges. Lionel asked him to call his mother to the audition room as he had to verify his identity. The judge asked Tyson's mother if he was in fact 17-years-old as he sang like someone in their 40s.

Tyson's mother then explained that her son's very first concern was Lionel Richie. The contestant was extremely inspired by the Oscar-winning singer and has incorporated storytelling into all of his songs. The judge then mentioned that it was the other way around and that the hopeful had now inspired them.

Lionel told the American Idol contestant:

"Well we flipped the switch now. I inspired him back then. He just inspired us today. Let me tell you..that performance was spot on perfection."

Katy then noted that Tyson's notes and runs were something she hadn't felt in a really long time, and that she had felt alive throughout the performance. Luke proceeded to say that the contestant was exactly who they were looking for. After an agreement between the judges, Tyson was awarded the first platinum ticket of the season.

Platinum ticket holders in American Idol Season 20 included Kenedi Anderson, HunterGirl, and Jay Copeland.

Fans celebrate Tyson Venegas winning the platinum ticket on American Idol

Fans took to social media to celebrate Tyson's platinum ticket win and applaud his performance. Check out what they had to say:

Sandy @heretohearyou Hey #AmericanIdol Just give Tyson the Crown right now because he’s probably the best you’re going to see this season Hey #AmericanIdol Just give Tyson the Crown right now because he’s probably the best you’re going to see this season

💟☮️spectre_spaget💟☮️ @spectre_spaghet So deserving of the platinum ticket go Tyson #AmericanIdol So deserving of the platinum ticket go Tyson #AmericanIdol

Ilah Mae Cunanan @CunananIlah #AmericanIdol Tyson really slayed it when he got the Platinum Ticket. Tyson really slayed it when he got the Platinum Ticket. 👏👏👏👏👏👏 #AmericanIdol

Victoria🏹🤍 @VickyDiTullio 🏻#AmericanIdol Tyson’s performance was SO GOOD. he deserved that platinum ticket Tyson’s performance was SO GOOD. he deserved that platinum ticket 🙌🏻#AmericanIdol

john smithneil @JSmithneil tyson well deserve platinum ticket.. last year i didnt agree with platinum ticket #AmericanIdol tyson well deserve platinum ticket.. last year i didnt agree with platinum ticket #AmericanIdol

Jamie @jamiesanpedroo Chills up and down my spine, just BEAUTIFUL. Tyson Venegas, you are a STAR 🥹🫶🏼 #AmericanIdol Chills up and down my spine, just BEAUTIFUL. Tyson Venegas, you are a STAR 🥹🫶🏼 #AmericanIdol

Season 21 of American Idol aired an interesting premiere episode. As the season progresses, viewers will get to witness many historic performances that will leave them spellound. The audience will have to wait and see what's more to come in this season of the competition.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol next Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

