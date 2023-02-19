How old is Tyson Venegas? American Idol season 21 singer has been part of The Voice Phillipines

17-year-old Tyson Venegas is all set to dazzle judges in American Idol season 21, which will premiere on Sunday, 19 on ABC where Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will decide which auditionee qualifies for the Hollywood week round.

Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas is originally from Vancouver and participated in season 2 of The Voice Teens Philippines at the age of 14. He was able to turn 3 chairs of the judges with his performance of the song A Change is Gonna Come in 2020 and was able to qualify for the battle round, but had to drop out before the knockouts due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

About American Idol contestant Tyson Venegas

Tyson Venegas began singing at the age of three by singing lullabies back to his mom in a “jazzy musical” style. By the time he was 7, he had won the Canadian talent competition, the PNE Star Showdown, and earned the title of the younger trophy winner.

He also won $5000 in cash, which he used to take trumpet, piano, jazz and voice lessons and also used his title to meet his idol singer Michael Buble.

He performed at Carnegie Hall and The Apollo in New York in 2016 and appeared in the TV show “Little Big Shots” in 2018, where he sang “Superstition”.

He also dropped two of his original songs, called What If and Never Give Up, in 2021. In an interview, Tyson revealed that singing to him is about,

“making people happy and helping them forget about all of their worries.”

Other than performing in competitions and music halls, Tyson has also sung for many charities and fundraisers like Variety Children’s Telethon, and Canuck’s Place. He has more than 4k followers on Instagram, where he often drops his cover of other artist’s songs.

Tyson’s favorite singers include Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, Lizzo and Michael Jackson.

About American Idol season 21

Season 21 of American Idol, season 6 as per the ABC network, will be hosted by producer Ryan Seacrest. The season is being produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Jennifer Mullin and Megan Michaels Wolflick.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will together make the decision of who qualifies for the the Hollywood week and other challenges post the auditions, which will be held in Las Vegas, New Orleans and Nashville.

ABC's description of the series reads:

"Several participants from America showcase their singing talent in front of a panel of esteemed judges to win the title and a record label deal."

The auditionees who receive a golden ticket will qualify for the next challenge, i.e. the Hollywood week while the Platinum ticket winners will be able to skip the first round of Hollywood week.

After many battles, the final 24 singers will be able to perform in live challenges against each other and receive public votes to win American Idol season 21. The producers have not revealed the amount of cash prize for the season, but the previous season's winner received $250,000.

ABC will drop fresh episodes of American Idol season 21 every Sunday at 8 pm ET and will upload the same two-hour-long episodes on the network's website one day after the television broadcast. Fans will also be able to stream the show on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes