MSU GoFundMe: Fundraiser launches hub of campaigns for those impacted by the shooting including Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez

Michigan State University (MSU) created a GoFundMe page to support all the students and families in the campus shooting on Monday, February 13, in East Lansing. The fundraiser launched a hub of verified fundraising campaigns to provide financial aid to everyone in need.

The hub hosts verified fundraisers only for those with a family member, close friend, or relative directly affected by the shooting. So far, only one fundraiser created by Selena Huapilla-Perez has been made available in the campaign. Selena is the older sister of Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, who suffered injuries from the attack.

Reyna Flores @ReynaMFlores michelle jokisch polo @michellejokisch One of the victims injured in yesterdays mass shooting at MSU is the daughter if migrant farmworkers. Guadulape is in stable condition but her family needs support. I spoke with her best friend Leeslie Herrera earlier today. One of the victims injured in yesterdays mass shooting at MSU is the daughter if migrant farmworkers. Guadulape is in stable condition but her family needs support. I spoke with her best friend Leeslie Herrera earlier today. A gofundme has been set up to assist Guadalupe, #MSU student from a family of migrant farmworkers. Guadalupe is a current Hospitality Business junior and student in the Michigan State University College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP). twitter.com/michellejokisc… A gofundme has been set up to assist Guadalupe, #MSU student from a family of migrant farmworkers. Guadalupe is a current Hospitality Business junior and student in the Michigan State University College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP). twitter.com/michellejokisc…

The goal for Guadalupe’s fundraiser has been set to $50,000. The family has managed to raise $198,501, surpassing the goal.

GoFundMe has also asked people across social media to spread awareness about the fundraising hub for students impacted by the MSU shooting. The website also mentions that its Trust & Safety team will keep updating the fundraiser page as more verified fundraisers get approved in the hub.

GoFundMe's fundraising hub for the affected MSU students and their families (Image via GoFundMe)

On Monday night, Anthony McRae, 43, opened fire on two parts of the Michigan State University campus, killing three students and badly injuring five others. The victims' identities were disclosed by the police on Tuesday.

Guadalupe Huapailla-Perez's sister Selena devastated after the MSU shooting

On the fundraiser page created for Guadalupe, Selena wrote that her sister was one of the victims injured in the recent attack at MSU. She said:

“While we are happy that Lupe remains with us, we are devastated by the violence that has impacted so many. This, unfortunately, includes our family.”

Selena wrote that her sister is currently a junior at the Michigan State University College Assistance Migrant Program, pursuing Hospitality Business. She further wrote that Guadalupe is a community leader and a focused, ambitious, and incredibly hard-working student.

#SpartanStrong Hi, if anyone sees a GoFundMe or scholarship fund for the MSU students that were killed, please pass along so we can amplify. Hi, if anyone sees a GoFundMe or scholarship fund for the MSU students that were killed, please pass along so we can amplify. #SpartanStrong

Selena mentioned that Guadalupe, referred to as just "Lupe," chose a career path that no one in their family has ever explored. Her field of study allowed her to travel, learn, and in the process, also challenge herself. Selena praised her sister for always standing up for their community and speaking for marginalized voices like their own.

Guadalupe's fundraiser (Image via GoFundMe)

Guadalupe’s family has migrated to the States from south Florida. Her older sister said that the family traveled to Michigan immediately after receiving the news of the shooting at MSU to be with Lupe. However, they faced costs that would further burden the family during this challenging time.

Selena pointed out how being away from work would affect the family’s income as they would not be able to work at the moment. Their monthly bills would continue to pile up.

CEO of Schebel Industries (NotBlueCultPacified)™️ @x_deplorable If any anyone knows any other Gofundme accounts for the 8 MSU students other then the 2 below. Send to me if u would. Thank U. If any anyone knows any other Gofundme accounts for the 8 MSU students other then the 2 below. Send to me if u would. Thank U.

Doctors told Lupe’s family that her recovery could take months of care followed by rehabilitation, even in improving conditions.

Selena shared that her family has been extremely moved by all the love and support they have received from others regarding Guadalupe’s mishap in the attack at MSU.

She added:

“Please consider contributing to our family. We joke that Lupe would never ask for help - but I know she would be extremely moved by the support of all."

Selena sent her gratitude to everyone who helped her family proceed at such a difficult time that they could not have imagined walking alone. She appreciated everyone's help and kept the other victims of the shooting in her prayers.

Victims of the MSU shooting

Arielle Diamon Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser (Left to Right) (Image via Facebook)

One of the deceased students in the MSU shooting was 19-year-old Arielle Diamon Anderson, who had dreams of building a career as a pediatric surgeon. In a statement, her family said that Arielle was diligently working to graduate from the university ahead of time so that she could achieve her goals at the earliest.

Another victim was Alexandria Verner, who graduated in 2020 from Clawson High School and decided to pursue forensic science and biology.

Brian Fraser, the third victim, was the president of the sorority house Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta. He was a sophomore who graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School in 2021.

