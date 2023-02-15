Who was Arielle Anderson? Victims identified in the wake of Michigan State University shooting

19-year-old Arielle Anderson was one of the victims of the shooting that took place at Michigan State University (MSC) on Monday. Apart from Arielle, the two other victims who lost their lives were identified as Brian Fraser (20) and Alexandria Verner (20). Besides the three students who were killed in the shootout, five have been injured critically and have been hospitalized.

Arielle Diamond Anderson graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School in 2021. She was passionate about photography, as confirmed by Tim Davis, her uncle, and also aspired to become a doctor. The 19-year-old has been described as being “respectful” and “humble.” Anderson was reportedly related to reality star Deelishis, who took to Instagram to talk about her deceased niece.

Arielle Anderson was the third victim of the Michigan State University shootout

A vigil was held on Tuesday to remember the victims of the shooting that took place at MSU on February 13, 2023. Arielle Anderson’s family described her as a bright student and mentioned that she aspired to be a doctor.

As per The Detroit News, Tim Davis said:

“Arielle was literally just kind-hearted. She was just sweet and innocent. She just stayed innocent her whole life. She was soft-spoken. Always helpful. In my opinion, she was just perfect the way she conducted herself. She had great manners and was respectful. She was very smart, a straight-A student. I’m pretty sure you will hear that from everybody.”

A vigil is underway to honor the lives of Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser. They were killed last night during a mass shooting on MSU's campus. Both graduated from the Gross Pointe School district.

Dawana Davis, Arielle Anderson's heartbroken mother remembered her daughter and said:

“She means the world to us. As much as we loved her, she loved us and others even more. She was passionate about helping her friends and family, assisting children, and serving people.”

The family statement further stated:

“Driven by her aspiration to tend to the health and welfare of others as a surgeon, she was working diligently to graduate from Michigan State University early to achieve her goals as quickly as possible. As an angel here on Earth, Arielle was sweet and loving with an infectious smile that was very contagious.”

Full statement from the family of Arielle Anderson:

Deelishis pens heartfelt note after Arielle Anderson's demise

Flavor of Love reality star Deelishis aka Chandra Davis took to Instagram to upload a post stating that Arielle was in the classroom when the shooting took place. She asked anyone with any information about Arielle Anderson’s whereabouts to come forward.

Deelishis wrote:

“This will never feel normal to me… I can’t believe I’m even typing this. Rest with God Ari… Our family is broken to pieces and I can’t say how we will get through this but with Gods help I know we will.”

Arielle Anderson’s aunt said:

“She just has so much passion… I just I’m still trying to grasp it. I’m feeling lost. I’m feeling broken. I’m hurt. But I know that she’s an angel and I know that God does not make any mistakes.”

According to a report by NBC, gunshots were first heard on campus at 8.18 pm after the alleged shooter, Anthony McRae, entered the premises. He then fled and turned the gun on himself during a confrontation with Michigan officers.

Police discovered that the suspect possibly wanted to target two schools in New Jersey. They further mentioned that the alleged gunman had no link to Michigan State University. Authorities are yet to reveal the motive behind the tragic shooting that impacted the lives of many.

