Amber Bradshaw GoFundMe raises over $7000 as Michigan mom is killed in murder-suicide

The bodies of Amber Bradshaw, 23, and Nate Jackson, 21, were found on Monday, February 6, 2023, at about 8 pm at the latter’s residence. Bradshaw was the young mother of a five-year-old who hailed from Michigan, while Nate Jackson allegedly shot her before shooting himself down.

Authorities have described the incident as a tragic murder-suicide. The two adults were reportedly in a relationship. Jackson was enraged when Amber Bradshaw wanted to end their relationship that night, which prompted him to allegedly kill her.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was organized two days ago, on February 8, 2023, by Shawna Killian, Bradshaw’s sister. It was aimed to raise $10,000 to meet her cremation and memorial expenses. An amount of over $7,200 has already been donated to the cause.

Debbie @DMiszak



gofundme.com/f/memorial-fun… An old friend was murdered this week by her boyfriend because she tried to break up with him. I have no clue how to process this, but a fund has been set up to cover funeral expenses and care for her young son. Please consider donating if you can: An old friend was murdered this week by her boyfriend because she tried to break up with him. I have no clue how to process this, but a fund has been set up to cover funeral expenses and care for her young son. Please consider donating if you can:gofundme.com/f/memorial-fun…

Young Michigan mom Amber Bradshaw falls victim to an alleged murder-suicide case

On February 6, 2023, authorities were called to Nate Jackson’s residence in the 22000 block of Wick Road for a welfare check. The homeowner reportedly welcomed them, and upon entering the house, they discovered the two bodies. Both Amber Bradshaw and Nate Jackson suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

John Blair, the Taylor Police Chief, said:

“It was a terrible scene inside. Unfortunately, there were two deceased on the floor directly inside the door and that began our investigation.”

According to the Taylor Police Department, the bodies were found in the living room of Jackson’s house. They further mentioned that the scene appeared to be a case of murder-suicide. Authorities further believe that a major verbal spat turned violent when Nate fatally shot Amber Bradshaw with an AR-style rifle.

stone themme @lagniappebrat #intimatepartnerviolence #GunViolence

gofund.me/dafb7414 My girlfriend’s oldest, closest friend Amber was murdered last night by her intimate partner. Her sister organized this GFM for the memorial/cremation and Amber’s surviving son Conrad. #DomesticAbuse My girlfriend’s oldest, closest friend Amber was murdered last night by her intimate partner. Her sister organized this GFM for the memorial/cremation and Amber’s surviving son Conrad. #DomesticAbuse #intimatepartnerviolence #GunViolence gofund.me/dafb7414

According to Amber’s sister, Shawna Killian, the former was dating Nate for a year and wanted to break up. That was why she went to his house that night. Shawna continued:

“She [Amber Bradshaw] was going over there to break up with him and I believe that she asked everyone to leave the home and it sounded like it was like quite the argument.”

Moreover, Police Chief John Blair revealed that Jackson called his father and confessed to shooting Amber Bradshaw to death. He also allegedly claimed that he had no reason to live anymore. Police believe that was when he turned the gun on himself. Blair said:

“He [Nate] said he had harmed his girlfriend and there was no reason for him to be alive. And then they heard that it was believed to be a gunshot.”

Nate Jackson’s father was the one who called on the welfare check on his son. The call was initially made to the Allen Park Police Department because he thought his son lived there. However, after discovering Nate’s real address, a request was made to the Taylor police to check on his residence.

Upon investigating, cops recovered the weapon that Bradshaw was possibly killed with. However, it is not yet known when or how her boyfriend bought the gun, as rifles don’t need registration.

The five-year-old son of Amber Bradshaw wasn’t at the residence when the horrifying events took place. Police Chief Blair further addressed the incident where the arguments allegedly turned violent, and said:

“That’s not typical of these domestic situations.”

The family is currently mourning the loss of Amber Bradshaw, who also leaves behind a five-year-old son.

Amber’s family has always been “skeptical” about her boyfriend, reveals her sister

Police did not discover any past criminal records of Amber Bradshaw’s boyfriend. However, her sister mentioned that her family was “skeptical” of Nate. She added:

“He didn’t feel right to me whatsoever. And I didn’t feel comfortable having him in my home.”

A GoFundMe campaign was recently launched, which described Amber as:

“A beautiful soul, taken too soon, a true tragedy, she will be missed greatly. Prayers, condolences, and donations are much appreciated.”

The fundraiser has already raised over $7,200, and more than 100 people have donated. Many have also left words of support.

Killian spoke about the fundraiser and said:

“This GoFundMe account will be used to cover the cost of cremation and to cover the services of a memorial so friends and family can all come together and gather for her.”

Blair addressed the situation that Bradshaw and Jackson were in and said:

“Take a breath, think. Just give it another moment. Walk away. Separate the best you can. These results are just too final. We don’t want to see this for anybody.”

Richard Seeger @Lion2YaAll #gunviolence #truecrime Earlier this week in #Taylor #Michigan , 23 year old Amber Leigh Bradshaw was murdered by 21 year old boyfriend who took his own life with AR style rifle. She leaves five year old son. Sister's @gofundme is only $3k away from goal: gofundme.com/f/memorial-fun… Earlier this week in #Taylor #Michigan, 23 year old Amber Leigh Bradshaw was murdered by 21 year old boyfriend who took his own life with AR style rifle. She leaves five year old son. Sister's @gofundme is only $3k away from goal: gofundme.com/f/memorial-fun… #gunviolence #truecrime

Several significant cases of murder-suicide have recently been reported across the US. On January 29, 2023, a South Carolina man allegedly killed his wife and stepdaughter, after which he fatally shot himself.

In a separate case, on February 3, NYPD discovered the bodies of a couple who also died in an alleged murder-suicide case. In November last year, a family of five was found dead at their Phoenix residence due to a murder-suicide.

Poll : 0 votes