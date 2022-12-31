Who is Melissa Kohberger? Bryan Kohberger’s sister reportedly wrote poem on Uvalde School shooting

On December 30, Friday, 28-year-old University of Washington grad student Bryan Kohberger was arrested for the murders of 4 University of Idaho students. Amid the probe, investigators and various outlets have explored the lives of the suspected killer's family.

Bryan Kohberger and his sister, Melissa Kohberger, have a history of engaging with psychology and social issues. While Bryan Kohberger was a graduate studying criminal minds at Washington State University, his sister is reportedly a mental health therapist in New Jersey.

Mrs Nesbitt @MagaBoogerEater Arrested in the Idaho murders.

What cops call dead eyes.

Bryan Kohburger, Studying criminal justice. Premeditation will be overwhelming. The dude is scary. Arrested in the Idaho murders. What cops call dead eyes. Bryan Kohburger, Studying criminal justice. Premeditation will be overwhelming. The dude is scary. https://t.co/YFZE4kwsBy

According to the New York Post, on June 2, 2020, Bryan Kohberger's mother, Mary Ann Kohberger, wrote a letter to The Pocono Record responding to the Uvalde school shooting, in which 22 people died, including the shooter.

Melissa Kohberger, on the other hand, wrote a poem on the incident. While the family has been recorded discussing murder and mass killing cases, they have not responded to the allegations against Bryan.

Bryan Kohberger's family has widely responded to several crimes in the past

While little is known about Melissa Kohberger besides her profession, after the Uvalde shooting, MaryAnn Kohberger said that her daughter was deeply affected by the killings.

@WaliColt2020 @walicolt2020



from Albrightsville, PA ask when



apprehended, "Was anyone else



arrested?"



clearly indicates his concern for his



accomplice. IMHO



#Idaho4 #IdahoFour #IdahoStudents



homicides Moscow



Idaho Scranton Pennsylvania Why did Bryan Christopher Kohburgerfrom Albrightsville, PA ask whenapprehended, "Was anyone elsearrested?"clearly indicates his concern for hisaccomplice. IMHO #IdahoMurders homicides MoscowIdaho Scranton Pennsylvania Why did Bryan Christopher Kohburger from Albrightsville, PA ask when apprehended, "Was anyone else arrested?"clearly indicates his concern for his accomplice. IMHO#Idaho4 #IdahoFour #IdahoStudents #IdahoMurders homicides Moscow Idaho Scranton Pennsylvania https://t.co/WK8yrxXgxj

62-year-old MaryAnn Kohberger wrote in a post:

“As I sat this morning, reeling from yet another school shooting, I found myself wrestling with which actions need to be taken to stop all the madness. What is the answer? Gun control measures? Mental health intervention?"

She continued:

“Then I received a message from my daughter who works as a mental health therapist in New Jersey. She shared a poem she had written, while in the greatest depths of despair. It shook me to my core, and I felt the need to share it:”

Melissa Kohberger's poem reads:

Bereft of their laughter, there is now not a sound

"As we lower our children into the ground, small hands and feet"

"Buried six feet deep into the earth of the world that failed them. "

As per media reports, Melissa Kohberger works as a paraprofessional and teacher. In another piece, she discussed social issues around the country.

sweet potato fan account @lookatmyeyeball Bryan Christopher Kohburger, suspect arrested in University of Idaho Murders Bryan Christopher Kohburger, suspect arrested in University of Idaho Murders https://t.co/nsk07Z5kKI

One headline reads:

"I pray we consider the children, before the gun."

In another case, she described her opinions on abortion and capital punishment. She wrote:

"I do not personally support abortion, and by all means do not support the death penalty."

It continued:

"State-sanctified murder is still just that — murder."

Bryan Kohberger was similarly engaged in social issues. In a Reddit post, he wrote:

"Hi, my name is Bryan, and I am inviting you to participate in a research project that seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence the decision-making involved in committing a crime."

Kristina @whodatkpat Quick google on Bryan Christopher Kohburger, suspect arrested in University of Idaho Murders, revealing Quick google on Bryan Christopher Kohburger, suspect arrested in University of Idaho Murders, revealing https://t.co/QR2E7hN4Ea

Authorities have not yet determined the suspect's link to the murder victims.

Poll : 0 votes