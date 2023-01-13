“Bro looking at this picture like”: Hilarious Michael B Jordan memes trend as Lori Harvey and Damson Idris go Instagram official

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris seemingly went Instagram official after a month of romance rumors. The Snowfall actor took to the platform to share a photo of him kissing Harvey’s cheeks with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday Nunu.”

Idris also shared a fun photo of Harvey from the set of his show, where the latter was seen posing with two bundles of dollars. The posts were made on January 13 in honor of Harvey’s 26th birthday and seemingly confirmed the dating rumors between the two.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Damson Idris and his new woman Lori Harvey 📸 Damson Idris and his new woman Lori Harvey 📸❤️ https://t.co/GOWTRIJFSy

The duo first sparked romance speculation in December 2022 after they were spotted together on a dinner date in West Hollywood. The new couple was also seen attending a friend’s birthday party together that same evening.

Lori Harvey’s latest romance comes following her split with former beau Michael B. Jordan. The news of her new relationship also sparked a memefest online, with several social media users reacting to Idris’ post using Michael B. Jordan memes:

Jordan and Harvey called it quits in June 2022 after nearly a year of dating. The fashion model was briefly engaged to Dutch footballer Memphis Depay in 2017. She also dated rapper Future and has been linked to Lewis Hamilton, Trey Songz and Diddy in the past.

Twitter reacts to Lori Harvey’s new relationship

Lori Harvey sparked dating rumors with actor Damson Idris following her split with Michael B. Jordan. The duo seemingly confirmed their relationship as Idris shared a loving Instagram story for Harvey’s birthday on January 13.

As Idris’ post went viral online, several Twitter users reacted to Harvey’s new relationship using a barrage of memes featuring her ex-boyfriend Michael B. Jordan:

چیمہ ᴄʜᴇᴇᴍᴀ @cheemaprod Michael B Jordan when they ask him about Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Michael B Jordan when they ask him about Lori Harvey and Damson Idris https://t.co/m0EUycKMed

JT @JTriplett0825 Michael B Jordan when he gets asked about Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Michael B Jordan when he gets asked about Lori Harvey & Damson Idris https://t.co/eqLcc6A4bk

Dennis Nguyen @pastorpapi23 How Damson Idris hard-launching Lori Harvey to Michael B. Jordan. How Damson Idris hard-launching Lori Harvey to Michael B. Jordan. 😂😭 https://t.co/ONdkFRmVII

Freddie B 🌸 @freddie_soul Michael B Jordan seeing Damson Idris post a picture with Lori Harvey.

Michael B Jordan seeing Damson Idris post a picture with Lori Harvey.https://t.co/mMMl6OBegK

Millz 🥷🏾 @Millz17th Michael B Jordan after viewing that story: Michael B Jordan after viewing that story: https://t.co/VFgjuFEcVL

The news of Harvey and Idris’ relationship comes after the former appeared on Essence Magazine’s “Black Love” issue and shared that she was in love with herself and has decided not to settle for less than what she deserves.

While reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Harvey will open up about her new relationship in the days to come.

Why did Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan break-up?

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan called it quits after more than a year of dating (Image via Getty Images)

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan first confirmed their relationship after posting photos of themselves together on Instagram in January 2021. The duo celebrated their one-year anniversary in November 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March.

In June 2022, a source close to the pair confirmed to People that they have decided to end their relationship after more than a year of dating:

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.”

Naija @Naija_PR Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are separated Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are separated https://t.co/kAe7fIZcAc

A source close to Harvey claimed that the model was allegedly not ready to commit and “very focused on her career” while Jordan wanted a long-term commitment.

An insider alleged that the pair realized they were “not on the same page” while making plans for their future. A source allegedly told the publication:

“She still wants to have fun and be free. Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on.”

Both Jordan and Harvey deleted photos of each other from their respective Instagram accounts, further confirming their split. Lori Harvey later opened up about the break-up while speaking to Teyana Taylor and Bumble.

The SKN by LH founder said that she was not willing to do anything where she would have to “compromise peace and happiness.” At the time, she also confessed that she was dating “on her own terms.”

In December 2022, Harvey told Essence that she wanted to be known for her own achievements and not the people she dates:

“This moment is about me. I feel like it's always been [about] me attached to something or someone.”

Earlier this year, the model’s adoptive father Steve Harvey appeared on Today with Hoda and Jenna and said his daughter was “in a really good place” in her life.

Poll : 0 votes