Appalling Lori Harvey memes take over Twitter amid rumors of alleged tape

Lori Harvey has been trending on Twitter since August 18, 2022, as rumors of an intimate tape of hers found their way online. Netizens have since flooded the social media platform with repulsive memes of people digging online in search of the tape.

Speculation of the tape’s existence came into being after Twitter user @GOTCITYTEA posted a screenshot of a text message exchange in which a person wrote:

“I have 3 tapes Lori Harvey, Rihanna and Wendy williams… I’ll show u Lori 1st”

The tweet also read:

“Someone is shopping a s*x tape of Lori Harvey. I only said Lori because I actually saw for it myself. I didn’t see the other two yet. I’ll keep you updates. And no, I won’t be posting them.”

Despite rumors of a tape that features Lori Harvey, it has found its way online. It remains unverified whether or not such a tape exists in reality, but misinformation about the star child must have spread online simply for clickbait.

Netizens react to rumors of a Lori Harvey tape

Although the tweet noted that there are two other tapes, including Rihanna and Wendy Williams', the model and skincare founder gained the most traction online. Moreover, her recent split with actor Michael B. Jordan has likely contributed to her popularity on the internet.

Netizens might have assumed that the Black Panther star was part of the tape, leading to Lori Harvey garnering more attention online. However, this remains unclear as of yet.

Twitter was flooded with revolting memes of people searching for the tape. Netizens could not help but make light of the situation. However, a few off-putting online tweets read:

call sign: Falcon @AvalonHaans When that Lori Harvey tape hits Reddit When that Lori Harvey tape hits Reddit https://t.co/za3js3a6jY

Zen @Zintality I got 17 viruses looking for this Lori Harvey link….my computer bout to blow up. Can y’all stop playing. Is it real or not? I got 17 viruses looking for this Lori Harvey link….my computer bout to blow up. Can y’all stop playing. Is it real or not? https://t.co/7C853tzs2B

Don Julia @OhhMy_Julia The same men that bash Lori Harvey are catching viruses on their laptops trying to find “the tapes” it’s giving, y’all hate what y’all can’t have. The same men that bash Lori Harvey are catching viruses on their laptops trying to find “the tapes” it’s giving, y’all hate what y’all can’t have.

♐️💫Peter Darker🚀🕷🕸 @sideshow_buie92 When you click the Lori Harvey link and it’s Wendy Williams When you click the Lori Harvey link and it’s Wendy Williams https://t.co/MLaGS3TEjc

Entertainement @taine609 How people searching the internet for that Lori Harvey link How people searching the internet for that Lori Harvey link https://t.co/cOubicYaZs

A nigga named Jordan @JordanThaGod_0 Hacker: “you gotta sing for this Lori Harvey tape”

Me: Hacker: “you gotta sing for this Lori Harvey tape”Me: https://t.co/lbItEDzX35

Ray Haines @rhaines725 Lori Harvey what? Looks like my weekend is booked



Lori Harvey what? Looks like my weekend is bookedhttps://t.co/j0abTBHKok

Big Girl Slay 💋 @Biggirlslay Y'alls computers 2 seconds after clicking that Lori Harvey link Y'alls computers 2 seconds after clicking that Lori Harvey link https://t.co/DtArCJBjYM

Chukii 🇩🇴 @JustChukii Antivirus companies and IT guys seeing everybody everybody hunting for that Lori Harvey link Antivirus companies and IT guys seeing everybody everybody hunting for that Lori Harvey link https://t.co/J4Edo1mvLC

Moe Waveyy @moewaveyy This how everyone looks like searching for that Lori Harvey tape. This how everyone looks like searching for that Lori Harvey tape. 😂 https://t.co/M32w9eOOeL

The online community's reaction to this incident has been nothing short of dismay. Unsurprisingly, such videos have damaging consequences for those who are part of the same. Internet users failed to understand how Harvey would possibly have not given permission for the tape to be released online, making it a revenge p**n. The internet’s reaction to the 25-year-old’s alleged tape making its way online was nothing but despicable.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan relationship timeline explored

Harvey and Jordan sparked relationship rumors in late 2020 when the two were spotted together at the Atlanta and Salk Lake City airports together. The SKN By Lori Harvey founder confirmed her relationship with the actor in January 2021 after posting a picture of the two together on Instagram.

The now former couple reportedly met through mutual friends. When asked about her initial reaction to the Creed star, Harvey revealed that she found him “cute” and “super humble.”

On speaking about keeping their relationship private but sharing glimpses of them together on Instagram, Harvey said in a Bustle 2021 interview:

“I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not? We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So we want to give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”

It seems like Harvey’s father, Steve, approved of his adopted stepdaughter’s relationship with the actor. He revealed on his show The Steve Harvey Morning Show:

“I like this one. I still got my eye on him. I mean, I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for you’re a*s. Just in case I need it.’”

Unfortunately, the duo called it quits in June. An insider claimed that the two were “completely heartbroken” but “still love each other.”

