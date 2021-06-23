"Our intention was never to offend a culture": Michael B. Jordan apologizes after facing backlash over J'ouvert Rum

Michael B. Jordan recently came under fire for alleged "cultural appropriation" over his new business venture. The actor was called out after he trademarked his brand of rum with the name “J’ouvert,” a term originating from Trinidad and Tobago.

Critics also pointed out that the brand used an incorrect map of Trinidad and Tobago for its logo. After updates from the launch surfaced online, people criticized Jordan for allegedly profiting off a term that makes up a large part of Trinbagonian culture.

Following the online outrage, the “Black Panther” actor finally broke his silence and addressed the issues. Jordan apologized for the business move on Instagram.

Michael B. Jordan apologizes after alleged ‘cultural appropriation’

Jordan’s apology comes two days after being accused of "cultural appropriation" for his business venture. The 34-year-old wrote on his Instagram story that the team never intended to “hurt a culture.”

“I just wanna say on behalf of myself and my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love and respect)” and hoped to celebrate and shine a positive light on.”

He further opened up about understanding the situation in detail:

“Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning and engaging in countless community conversations.”

Michael B. Jordan's apology (image via Instagram/Michael B. Jordan)

The apology arrived hours after rapper Nicki Minaj publicly reached out to the actor through Instagram. Nicki was born in Trinidad herself and posted a screenshot of a detailed explanation about the origins of the term “J’ouvert.”

While Minaj requested Jordan to change the name of his brand, she also defended him by mentioning that he "did not offend the Caribbean people intentionally.”

In his apology, the “Creed” actor also confirmed that the name of his brand would be changed.

“We hear you. I hear you and want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize and look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

Twitter reacts to Jordan’s apology for alleged ‘cultural appropriation’

Jordan is a beloved actor globally. However, fans were offended after the alleged ‘cultural appropriation’ controversy. Several viewers, including people from Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean regions, were disappointed with the actor.

However, days after calling out the actor for his actions, some fans appreciated the apology and Jordan’s decision to rename the brand.

You see how quickly changes are made when people stick together for their culture #MichaelBJordan #CaribbeanStrong — Ms.KellyBabii 🇧🇸🇭🇹🇱🇨 (@CocoShanellz) June 23, 2021

Michael B Jordan and his people are renaming the brand, so thankfully they researched, learned from it, and respectfully made the decision to change it. 👌🏾 — Queen (@AriaDanyelle) June 23, 2021

Tbvh @michaelb4jordan ur boyz chose that name & logo, n put u in place front & center to take all this backlash. Nobody else had to apologize but you and u didn’t even know it was all this behind the name I’m sure. They’re not good friends.

Thanks tho u be easy with them.✌🏽 https://t.co/L6h6CA834a — 𝒮 🐬🌴✊🏽 (@mcintosh_sian) June 23, 2021

Thank you @michaelb4jordan

I doubt you were intentional in this mess and the goal is to listen and learn which you did.

Forward movements! pic.twitter.com/ftBXzIQJJ2 — Bartels (@ZeeBartels) June 23, 2021

@michaelb4jordan....thank you very much for listening and being receptive....blessing my brother pic.twitter.com/eaZC134lyz — Renee Brathwaite (@Renbrat26) June 23, 2021

Michael B Jordan is renaming his brand 🙌🏾 — Chan 💖🇯🇲🇩🇲 (@ChanIncognito) June 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Minaj’s latest post on the issue left the internet divided. While some praised her for calling out Jordan, others came to the latter’s defense.

Damn Michael B Jordan business partner done fucked up by not telling him naming his rum “J’ouvert “ might have been the dumbest thing 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️.. Now everyone hating on my mans 😩😩 — Sadi 🇹🇹😝 (@sadikobe) June 23, 2021

He’s changing the name. There is strength in numbers and Nicki ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/xbVOms1xQs — Cats are better than dogs. Dogs are evil (@Gir_die) June 23, 2021

So let me get this right 🤔 #michaelbjordan can’t call his product a certain name because #NickiMinaj & Trinidadian ppl think it’s #CultureAppropriation !? 😐but Nicki is in HipHop a “black American culture & music” isnt that culture appropriation too!!? pic.twitter.com/erg16xrfxO — PoRtCiTi (@EddieRuffinJr) June 23, 2021

Look at the sick hypocrisy. @MichaelB4Jordan should have never apologized. @NickiMinaj actually made a post calling him out to shame him.



She's disrespected Black Americans much worse than a bottle of Rum while appropriating Black American culture...

https://t.co/5u4cspR5lE — Glow Power (@MobGlow) June 23, 2021

west indian folks educated michael b jordan & advised him not to use the name j’ouvert & a certain group of people are saying they overreacted & him using the name isn’t that deep. but if the shoe was on the other foot now… it is well — nova💫 (@N_FROMTHE9) June 23, 2021

@michaelb4jordan your nasty and racist for what you did Good Nicki mad and stuff man that's not right you got the Queen mad and angry for get you — wassupbob (@wassupbob) June 23, 2021

Nicki Minaj culturally appropriates black American culture. She's from Trinidad and Tobago. But she wants to school Michael B Jordan. Their contempt for black Americans is misguided. #B1 #ADOS #FBA pic.twitter.com/CRN2KAbbfC — Mr Skeptic (@skeptic_crypto) June 23, 2021

While the internet continues to debate the issue, it remains to be seen what the new brand name will be. The rising actor is the latest entertainer scheduled to receive a star on the 2022 "Hollywood Walk of Fame."

