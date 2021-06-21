Michael B. Jordan accused of 'cultural appropriation' over launch of J'ouvert rum

Michael B. Jordan has landed in hot waters after being accused of 'cultural appropriation' over the launch of his entrepreneurship venture J'ouvert rum. The popular actor has named and trademarked his brand “J’ouvert,” allegedly a term from Trinidad and Tobago.

Based on several social media updates, the “Black Panther” actor launched the brand in the presence of friends and close acquaintances over the weekend. Michael B. Jordan was also photographed with the product and the logo.

The J'ouvert rum box set reportedly comes with a description that reads:

“Derived from the Antellian Creole French term meaning “daybreak,” J’OUVERT originated in the pre-dawn streets of Trinidad, as celebrations of emancipation combined with Carnival season to serve as the festival’s informal commencement. Crafted on those same islands, J’OUVERT Rum is a tribute to the party start.”

After pictures from the launch surfaced online, people quickly pointed out the 'cultural appropriation' caused by the brand name.

More outrage ensued when people noticed an incorrect map of Trinidad and Tobago drawn in the brand's logo.

Fans call out Michael B. Jordan for 'cultural appropriation with his new business venture

Michael B. Jordan is a rising contemporary actor. He is recognized worldwide for playing Erik Killmonger in the 2018 MCU film, “Black Panther.”

He has also delivered other notable roles in films like “Creed,” “Red Tails,” “Just Mercy,” and “Fruitvale Station” among others.

Unfortunately, fans were left deeply disappointed after the recent launch of Jordan's rum brand. Most people from Trinidad and Tobago and several others with Caribbean roots have taken offense.

Fans and critics called out Michael B. Jordan on Twitter for adopting a term that is largely a part of Trinbagonian culture.

What’s next? A free doubles with every #JouvertRum purchase?! 🥴😭 someone point out Michael B Jordan’s Trini roots fast for me please!!! Cuz I’m not understanding this shit. Is it his grandma who makes the rum cakes??? pic.twitter.com/7Q8E1uowmU — Hot & Unbothered 🤎 🇬🇩🇬🇾 (@AllianaSabrina) June 20, 2021

Michael B Jordan ever step foot on Trinidad soil ? Yet he have a rum named Jouvert . Someone pls explain pic.twitter.com/1WYCAYYzlk — Eli🇹🇹✨ (@theelijahprint) June 20, 2021

Michael B Jordan never been to jouvert or mass. But has the nerve to want to profit off West Indian culture and call it Jouvert Rum…. pic.twitter.com/RT8O3InIwm — D.D. Aesthetic | IG:_iamdda 🇻🇨✨💅🏾🐰 (@_iamdda) June 20, 2021

Michael B Jordan FAAAAS AND OUTTA PLACE... bout he trademarking "Jouvert" for rum... he ain't want to deal with Trinidad and the ancestors over this debauchery... at all! 😡 pic.twitter.com/QiD53j4qwS — 𝕱𝖆𝖑𝖈ã𝖔 𝕽𝖔𝖇𝖊𝖗𝖙𝖘 (@nfkroberts) June 20, 2021

it’s never “just a word”

- Kim Kardasian trademarking “kimono”

- The NFL “R*dskins”



Now Michael B Jordan trying to trademark “j’ouvert”



Can’t even pronounce it yet can rebrand a beautiful Trinidad& Tobago 🇹🇹& Caribbean culture as just a name for your rum. — Dr McKenzie🐾 loading... 🇯🇲🇨🇺 (@AuroraaMcKenz) June 20, 2021

if you dont know what's going on michael b jordan "created" a rum brand along with a co founder* with "trini roots" which btw isn't even being produced on either of our islands but manufactured in the US by bacardi stink asses pic.twitter.com/nzfLxiN8am — cai⁷ (@yooncaimin) June 20, 2021

I seen that Michael B Jordan named his rum "J'ouvert" and i was like, does this man know what Jouvert is? My Trinidadian ass was confused as to why he trademarking his shit under OUR tradition. — rene ⋆ an 80/20 stan | DO IT FOR THE GIRLS 🤎 (@roylrene) June 20, 2021

This is the one thing I’ll say about Michael B. Jordan and his rum.



It’s annoying and wild that people continue to benefit and gain off of Caribbean Culture but yet refuse to educate themselves on the difference between cultures. To trademark a word for you benefit when you — JuJu 🇹🇹 (@debadJuJu) June 21, 2021

Amid the ongoing controversy, a Twitter user has claimed that the root of the brand “is official.” According to the user, Scotty Robert Williams, co-founder of J'ouvert rum, was born in Trinidad.

However, the justification did not sit well with fans either:

Co-owner for both is my trini brother Scotty. Y’all don’t know him cuz he’s not famous but he was playing Labor Day steel pan since a shorty. The roots is official. — Stimmy Duckets (@shaunanthoneyx) June 20, 2021

That is not enough justification for using our culture for profit without somewhat benefiting Trinbagonians. Scotty is not an entire country and its customs nor can he speak for all of us. — मेलिंबरोझा (@melymbrosia86) June 20, 2021

Playing Labor Day steel pan gives him d right to get a lil’ come up? What da eff is going on here man? — No here for your nonsense (@lynnj8110) June 20, 2021

Ummm… what is ‘labour day steel pan’? The man been to trinidad or not? If ya tante a trini IT DOES NOT COUNT. Where is the exposure for the culture you are ripping off?!?!? He even been to Trinidad for carnival? https://t.co/iqZKKGKt6g — Danielle Martinez (@DanieM03) June 21, 2021

Well tell your brother he wrong for trying trademark culture. — KDN🇻🇮 (@K_D_Dragon) June 20, 2021

Some people even started a petition to stop Michael B. Jordan from putting a trademark on his brand with the Trinbagonian term.

Petition against Michael B. Jordan's trademark on his brand

As Jordan’s alleged cultural appropriation continues to keep Twitter abuzz, it is to be seen if the actor addressed the issue himself. Meanwhile, J'ouvert rum's official Instagram account has gone private following the online outrage.

