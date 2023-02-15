Who was Brian Fraser? Officials identify Michigan State University shooting victims

Brian Fraser, from Gross Pointe, was one of the three individuals who was killed in the mass shooting at Michigan State University. The other victims have been identified as Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson. Police identified Brian and Alexandria on Monday, while Arielle was identified on Tuesday.

Brian Fraser was a sophomore studying business at the university at the time of the shooting. He was also a chapter resident of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Fraser has been described as being an all-rounder who was active in the classrooms, in fraternities, and played sports as well.

The youngster was killed in a tragic incident at Michigan State University when a gunman opened fire. Apart from the three students who died, five sustained critical injuries in the shooting.

Alexandria Verner was described a "beautiful soul."

Arielle Anderson was compassionate and wanted to be a pediatric doctor.

Brian Fraser was the light in his family's lives.



Brian Fraser was a 20-year-old victim who was killed in the shooting at Michigan State University

The violent shooting took place at MSU’s campus on February 13, 2023. It left three people dead, while five sustained severe injuries. The suspect in the shooting was identified as Anthony Dwayne McRae, who was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The university’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity spoke about Brian Fraser and how they were mourning his loss during this "difficult time."

They said:

“Brian was our leader, and we loved him. He cared deeply about his Phi Delt brothers, his family, Michigan State University, and Phi Delta Theta. We will greatly miss Brian and mourn his death deeply as our chapter supports each other during this difficult time.”

As per The Detroit News, Brian Fraser was quite active in church programs. He made quite an impact on those who knew him. Brian graduated from Grosse Point South High School in 2021. He loved diving, swimming, playing baseball, and lacrosse.

The swimming and diving team at the school wrote on Facebook:

“Brian has an infectious smile and sense of humor that could light up the pool deck and bring laughter to the entire team.”

A GoFundMe campaign was also launched after Brian Fraser’s passing, to provide financial assistance to his family. The fundraiser was organized by his school friends and aimed at raising $1,000. However, it has already collected over $19,500, with the help of 748 donations.

The post stated:

“Brian is one of the sweetest and most genuine people out there, he never fails to make you smile.”

News outlets have tried to reach out to Brian Fraser’s family, however, they have not responded. The family is currently processing the sudden death of the 20-year-old. Fraser’s sister Micaela mentioned that she doesn’t want his name to be forgotten.

On Tuesday, a vigil was organized to honor Brian Fraser. According to Father Joseph Kirkconnell:

“He was always just a great kid. He was bright, he was involved, he was great to be around.”

The vigil also honored the two other victims who died on Monday. Father Jim Bilot led the vigil and said:

“There are so many layers to what is going on that there’s not one simple answer to any of the questions that we may have.”

Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson were the other victims who were killed at MSU on Monday

Alexandria Verner was another victim who lost her life in the tragic shooting at Michigan State University on Monday. He was an anthropology and biology junior at MSU.

Apart from Brian Fraser and Alexandria, another 19-year-old was killed in the shooting. Arielle Diamond Anderson was a sophomore at Michigan State University and graduated from Gross Pointe North High School. She was also the niece of reality star Deelishis.

Her aunt, Kimella Spivey, said:

“This is so unbelievable. When does it stop? Really? I mean, it’s one after the other after the other. This school has been safe for so many years."

Jon Dean, the Grosse Pointe Superintendent, said:

“It’s just a senseless, unspeakable tragedy that’s impacting the Michigan State community, impacting the Grosse Pointe community and it’s just, it’s horrific.”

Authorities have also appointed grief counselors at the two schools in Grosse Pointe, from where two of the victims graduated. Soon after the shooting on Monday, the entire campus was ordered to go into lockdown. Police are yet to identify a possible motive behind the alleged crime.

