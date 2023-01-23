10 people were killed in the horrific shootout that took place at Monterey Park in a dance hall on January 21, 2023. Several local and national officials have expressed their concerns regarding the deadly shootout. A 72-year-old man named Huu Can Tran was identified as the suspect, but he was soon found dead in a van. Tran allegedly died by suicide.

The tragic incident took place at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park at around 10.20 pm local time. The mass shooting happened just before the Lunar New Year in the Asian American community-based area of Monterey Park. Apart from the 10 people who were killed, many sustained serious injuries.

Several prominent personalities have addressed the mass shooting, including President Biden, Bernie Sanders, and California Governor Gavin Newsom. The latter described it as a "horrific and heartless act of gun violence."

The tragic shootout that happened on Saturday has gained attention not only from the masses but also from several prominent personalities. The mass shootout took place at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. The gunman, who was later found dead, allegedly stormed into another dance studio but was disarmed soon after.

Shedding light on the possible "intent" of the suspect, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said:

“I can tell you that the suspect walked in there, probably with the intent to kill more people. He was disarmed by two community members who I consider to be heroes because they saved lives. This could have been much worse.”

President Joe Biden also took to Twitter to address the Monterey Park mass shootout. He tweeted:

“Jill and I are praying for those killed and in last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I’m monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead.”

Meanwhile, Californian Governor Gavin Newsom wrote:

“Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night. We are monitoring the situation closely.”

Newsom further stated that there is an urgent need of “real gun reforms” at a national level. He had described the incident as a “terrible tragedy.”

Canadian actor Simu Liu also took to Twitter and stated:

“I am shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken for the families who have been affected tonight. Please use the replies here to post more info as it comes out, as well as any verified fundraisers for the victims. I'd like to give what I can.”

A Senior District Court Judge in Minnesota named Kevin S. Burke said:

“Yet another mass shooting, this time at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California. It is the 33rd mass shooting so far in 2023. And it is only January 23. Our country can no longer afford simply thoughts & prayers. We need action to reduce mass shootings.”

Police discovered Tran’s white van and heard a single gunshot. Tran was then found dead, and the authorities also noticed a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Further details regarding the shootout are yet to be revealed.

A press conference took place on Sunday, January 22, where Robert Luna mentioned that five women and five men were killed in the shootout. Apart from that, several victims sustained injuries and were to be rushed to nearby hospitals. Police are yet to reveal the identities of the victims.

