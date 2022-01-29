Who is Scott Merryman? Kansas man charged with threatening to kill Joe Biden after claiming he was "on a mission from God"

Kansas man Scott Merryman was recently charged by Maryland police after he threatened to kill U.S. President Joe Biden. As per court documents obtained by The Daily Beast, the man alleged that God asked him to travel to Washington to “lop off the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation.”

According to a criminal complaint, Secret Service agents tracked down Merryman in a Cracker Barrel parking lot in Maryland last week. Officials also discovered a backpack containing a magazine with three live .45 bullets and a telescope from the venue.

Although Merryman said the bullets belonged to a Ruger 1911, no gun was found in his backpack. Authorities mentioned that despite expressing strong sentiments against Biden, the man said he was not a threat to the president.

Scott Merryman reportedly made numerous comments about God and said the almighty ordered him to deliver biblical messages to Joe Biden.

Everything to know about Scott Merryman and his threats against Joe Biden

Scott Merryman is a construction contractor from Kansas (Image via Scott Merryman/Facebook)

Scott Merryman is a construction contractor from Independence, Kansas, who was recently charged with “making threats against the President of the United States” and “interstate communication containing a threat to harm.”

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, the man called police authorities in his hometown of Independence and said he was going to Washington to meet the president. Later that day, Kansas Police informed the Secret Service about the situation.

On Wednesday, FBI Agent Greg Tiano contacted Merryman and learnt that he wanted to provide Biden information about the Book of Revelation as per “God’s order.” During a second telephonic interview, the man said he would only speak to the president or any individual from the White House.

Merryman also spoke about “cutting off the head of a snake in the heart of the nation” but denied that the comment was a suggestive threat to the president. On Thursday, the contractor allegedly called the White House Switchboard and made similar threats against the president:

“I’m talking about President Biden and you can quote me. I’m coming with three bullets no guns. I am now coming by myself.”

Scott Merryman also made a series of bizarre social media posts between Tuesday and Thursday. He initially apologized for canceling all his plans to leave for the nation’s capital on a “God-led mission.”

The man also wrote about his conversation with Agent Tiano and called him the "devil":

“I talked to [the] devil on the phone y’all… and I told him what’s up.”

In another post, he dubbed Joe Biden “Anti-Christ” and claimed the president will suffer a fatal head injury:

“There will be a miracle happening at the White House. I believe Joe Biden is the AntiChrist now and he will suffer a fatal head wound. I’ll deal that blow in Christ’s name.”

Merryman was later found by Agent Tim Hackler at Hagerstown Cracker Barrel and told him that he was “fed up with the divisiveness in the country” and wanted Biden “to turn back to God or go to hell.”

Meanwhile, he dubbed Agent Hackler as “Lucifer’s agent” and also threatened Agent Tiano saying, “I have a bullet with your name on it.” Officials also mentioned that Merryman predicted his own death and said he was going to pass on June 13, 2025.

In one of his older Facebook posts, Merryman said he had been called “crazy, mean and rude” in the past but in reality, he is “very loving”:

“I’m level 11 batsh*t crazy, I’m mean, I’m rude, unbiblical, foolish, had a psychotic break, needs locked up and the key thrown away. Well for transparency sake… I’m actually very loving, but I fiercely and diligently attack and hate the sin in people but I love the sinners. If I attack you it’s because I see something in you I can no longer tolerate on Earth as it is in Heaven.”

Several of his social media posts displayed highlighted pages from The Bible. Some of his photos also show Merryman taking part in a military parade and advertising a get together for veterans.

Scott Merryman was ultimately contacted by Special Agent James MacDonald before being charged with threatening the president.

