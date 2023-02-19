The Company You Keep: Who is Milo Ventimiglia? Meet the actor who plays Charlie Nicoletti in new ABC series

In ABC's new drama series, The Company You Keep, actor Milo Ventimiglia portrays the lead character of Charlie Nicoletti, a highly charismatic and mysterious con man. It is his journey that forms the crux of the storyline.

The actor is a noted actor who's portrayed a number of memorable roles in TV and films over the years like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, This Is Us, American Dreams, and many more. The series premieres on ABC on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Milo Ventimiglia has previously starred in popular TV shows like This is Us and Gilmore Girls

Milo Ventimiglia was born on July 8, 1977, in Anaheim, California, to Carol and Peter Ventimiglia. He went to El Modena High School, located in California and reportedly spent most of his childhood in California.

Ventimiglia developed an interest in acting at a very early age, participated in numerous plays during his high school days and later went on to major in theater from the University of California, Los Angeles.

After a brief role in a short film titled Must Be the Music, Ventimiglia landed another small role in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, which stars Will Smith as the protagonist. The show garnered popularity among viewers and also impressed critics, thanks to its entertaining storyline and performances by the cast.

Milo Ventimiglia later went on to star in various other TV shows like American Dreams, The Bedford Diaries, and Opposite Sex, to name a few. His first major role on TV was in Gilmore Girls, wherein he played the role of Jess Mariano.

He garnered high praise from critics and viewers for his performance as Jack Pearson in the popular NBC drama series, This Is Us and starred alongside Mandy Moore, who played his wife in the series.

The role helped him attain massive popularity among TV audiences, and Jack Pearson continues to be regarded by fans as one of his most memorable roles on television.

Ventimiglia's film acting credits include The Art of Racing in the Rain, Second Act, the iconic Rocky franchise, and many more. In ABC's new series, The Company You Keep, the actor dons the role of the protagonist.

He plays an enigmatic and charming con man who gets involved in a steamy relationship with a CIA officer. It'll be interesting to see how his character evolves throughout the series.

What is The Company You Keep about? Plot, cast, and more details

The Company You Keep centers around a con man and a CIA officer whose professional lives take a complicated turn after they get involved in a romantic relationship.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to ABC's YouTube channel:

''A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences. The series is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled “My Fellow Citizens.''

Milo Ventimiglia looks in terrific form in the trailer as he perfectly embodies his character's stunning charm and mysterious demeanor with astonishing ease. The rest of the supporting cast includes various other actors like Catherine Haena Kim as Emma, Tim Chiou as David, and William Fichtner as Leo, among many more.

Don't miss The Company You Keep on ABC on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

