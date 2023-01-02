The Company You Keep trailer, release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The American drama TV series, The Company You Keep, will premiere on ABC on Sunday, February 19, 2023. It's based on the South Korean television series My Fellow Citizens!

The show stars Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie Nicoletti and Catherine Haena Kim as Emma Hill. Charlie is a skilled conman while Emma is an undercover CIA agent. ABC released a trailer for the show on December 29, 2022.

The trailer sees Charlie telling Emma that he was a yoga instructor while Emma tells him that she was a pageant queen turned rocket scientist. Of course, both of them are lying to each other.

Here are some more details about The Company You Keep.

The Company You Keep lead Milo Ventimiglia previously appeared on This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia is a popular American who has appeared in movies and shows like Mob City, Chosen, The Whispers, This Is Us, Rocky Balboa, Creed II, Kiss of the Damned, Grace of Monaco, and many more.

For his portrayal of Jack Pearson on This Is Us, he received three nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He also received the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series as a cast member twice.

Catherine Haena Kim became Miss Virginia United States in 2006. She has Korean ancestry and previously starred in Boyfriends of Christmas Past and FBI. She was also an MTV VJ for MTV Korea and studied drama and psychology at the University of Virginia.

The Company You Keep's official synopsis reads:

“A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Good Trouble‘s Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally.

It continues:

"While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

The show was created by Julia Cohen, who is known for her work in A Million Little Things, Legion, The Royals, Quantico, and Riverdale.

Apart from Ventimiglia and Kim, here is a list of faces who will appear in supporting roles in The Company You Keep.

Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie Nicoletti , Charlie’s bossy big-sister who is a con woman and co-owner of the bar they run together.

, Charlie’s bossy big-sister who is a con woman and co-owner of the bar they run together. Tim Chiou as David Hill , an incumbent Senator currently running for re-election, the son of Joseph, and Emma's brother.

, an incumbent Senator currently running for re-election, the son of Joseph, and Emma's brother. James Saito as Joseph Hill , the patriarch of a political dynasty considered to be the Asian American Kennedys.

, the patriarch of a political dynasty considered to be the Asian American Kennedys. Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill , Joseph’s wife and Emma and David’s mother.

, Joseph’s wife and Emma and David’s mother. Felisha Terrell as Daphne Finch , an enigmatic consultant to Irish mobster Brendan Maguire.

, an enigmatic consultant to Irish mobster Brendan Maguire. William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti , a steel worker turned con man, Fran’s husband, and Charlie and Birdie’s father.

, a steel worker turned con man, Fran’s husband, and Charlie and Birdie’s father. Polly Draper as Fran Nicoletti, a con woman, Leo’s wife, and Charlie and Birdie’s mother.

John M. Chu, Russ Cundiff, Lindsay Goffman, Deanna Harris, and Todd Harthan will serve as producers of the show, with the executive producers being Milo Ventimiglia, Julia Cohen, Phil Klemmer, Caitlin Frito, and Ben Younger.

Disney Platform Distribution will be the official distributor of The Company You Keep. As mentioned earlier, the series will premiere on ABC on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

