Which American Idol alums will mentor season 21 contestants? A look into Hollywood Week format

The popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 will air its final round of auditions this Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The remaining hopeful contestants will perform in front of the judges and deliver impressive performances in hopes of earning a golden ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round of the competition.

The Hollywood Week round of American Idol will see a brand new set of alums mentoring the contestants this time around. It will help participants with song choice, delivery, body movement, and more. The trend of bringing alums back to mentor contestants began last season and was instantly well-received by the audience.

Season 21 of the hit ABC series will introduce a new combination of mentors: Justin Guarini (season 1 runner-up), Clay Aiken (season 2 runner-up), Jordin Sparks (season 6 winner), David Archuleta (season 7 runner-up), Phillip Phillips (season 11 winner), Catie Turner (season 16 finalist), and Noah Thompson (season 20 winner). It will be interesting to see how they guide the contestants.

How will the Hollywood Week format pan out? Choice of American Idol alums explored

Season 21 of American Idol has seen many talented singers and musicians. The contestants have brought their A-game and have been proving their mettle. Many of them have received golden and platinum tickets and have advanced to the Hollywood Week round of the competition.

Tyson Venegas, Kaylin Hedges, and Elijah McCormick are the three contestants who have so far been awarded platinum tickets. With their platinum advantage, they get to skip the Hollywood Week round and not only rest their voice but also get the pulse of their fellow competitors.

Moreover, the Hollywood Week format on American Idol is undergoing another change. The past two seasons have had viewers witness contestants participate in a Genre Challenge. However, producers felt that putting the participants into specific categories was limiting their abilities.

In an interview with Billboard, producer Megan Michaels Wolflick talked about the same and said:

""Okay, you’re rock. You’re pop. You’re soul/R&B" ....A lot of the finalists were telling us, "I’m pop-soul.’ ‘I’m country-rock." There was a blurred genre thing going on. So I thought we should explore something else.”

The chosen American Idol contestants for the Hollywood Week round will be asked to focus on either confidence, songwriting, or stage presence. Two alums have been assigned to each of these categories and will mentor and guide the season 21 participants on the same.

Clay Aiken and David Archuleta both placed second in their respective seasons. Megan Michaels told Billboard that although it was a challenge, the two alums fit best for the category. She further said:

"It was funny because when we were first talking to them about it, they said, "I still don’t have all the confidence." I told them, "Yes, but you have more than you came with."”

Catie Turner and Phillip Phillips have established themselves as great songwriters. The American Idol producer revealed that the alums were assigned to the songwriting category.

"They are both songwriters in their own right. Both of them in their respective seasons brought an artistry to the show that maybe we hadn’t seen.”

Jordin Sparks and Justin Guarini were chosen for the stage presence category. The producer told the outlet that the alums "commanded the stage in their own way and still do.” Season 20 winner Noah Thompson will also make his debut as a mentor this time.

Speaking about the former American Idol winner, Megan said:

“He gave some motivational speeches and was able to talk about his experience from last year. I can’t tell you how many people auditioned this year inspired by him."

Season 21 of American Idol is only one week away from the Hollywood Week round. The final audition round will see the remaining contestant hopefuls give it their all to make it forward. Viewers will have to tune in to see who makes it ahead.

